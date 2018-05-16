Meghan Markle’s half-siblings aren’t the only relatives who didn’t snag an invitation to Saturday’s royal wedding. Speculation is rife that some of Prince Harry's royal cousins have missed out on an invite. Around six hundred guests are expected to fill St. George's Chapel in Windsor, but there will be some notable absentees from the groom's side of the family. It's believed that the Prince, 33, and American actress, 36, have only chosen to invite their closest members of the royal family – Harry's first cousins, aunts and uncles. His younger, more distant relations have reportedly not made the cut, including Lady Marina, Lady Amelia and Lord Edward. Their grandparents, however, the Duke and Duchess of Kent, who are first cousins with the Queen, are expected to attend.

The same can be said for Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who are also first cousins of Her Majesty. The Kents are believed to be invited, despite Princess Michael's controversial encounter with Meghan at last year's Christmas lunch when she wore a Blackamoor brooch. Their children, Lord Frederick and Lady Gabriella, however, have not secured an invitation.

Harry's first cousins are expected to attend. Royal watchers will likely see Zara and Mike Tindall, who are expecting their second child, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, who will coincidentally have just celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. Despite being much younger in age to Harry, the groom's teenage cousin Lady Louise Windsor, 14, and her ten-year-old brother James, Viscount Severn are also expected to attend.

Harry's aunts and uncles who are also on the guest list include Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York. Harry's brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton will also make a notable appearance. William is best man, while the couple's oldest son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte are a pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively.