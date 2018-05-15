Set your alarm clocks! With the royal wedding nearly upon us HOLA! USA has compiled a schedule for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day — and yes, the festivities start pretty early. The British royal, 33, and his American fiancée, 36, will say “I do” on Saturday, May 19, at 7 am EST. However, before the Suits alum walks down the aisle, there will be plenty of exciting photo opps earlier in the morning like the arrival of Hollywood guests and Kate Middleton's first official post-baby appearance. From the guest arrivals to the receptions, make sure to clear your schedule as we celebrate Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.

4 am EST — Guests start arriving

Members of the public who have been invited to watch the royal wedding will begin to arrive, followed by guests who will be seated in the Chapel at around 4:30. A number of famous faces, as well as royalty and members of state, will all be flocking to Windsor for the royal celebration. Celebrities thought to be attending include David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra and Meghan's Suits co-stars. Since St. George's Chapel sits 600 people, we're expecting to see a lot of recognizable faces! The guests will arrive at the Round Tower by coach and will enter St. George's Chapel by the South Door.

The couple will say "I do" on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

6:20 am EST — Royal guests start to arrive

Aside from the Queen, who will be the last royal to arrive, the rest of the royal family will begin to arrive after the rest of the guests are seated, including a pregnant Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Cambridge, who will leave her newborn son, Prince Louis, at home for the special day.

6:45 am EST — Groom and best man expected to arrive

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William will be arriving at St. George's Chapel together, much like how they arrived to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 wedding. The pair are expected to dress in their military finest for the big day, although it has been suggested that Prince Harry could simply wear Morning Dress as he is no longer a serving officer in the Armed Forces. However royal expert and officer of arms Alastair Bruce told Cosmopolitan that he could still wear military uniform as he "holds a special position as a Member of the Royal Family.”

Harry and his best man, William, will arrive ahead of Meghan Photo: WireImage

6:55 am EST – Her Majesty arrives

Following protocol, Queen Elizabeth will be the last member of the royal family to arrive to the wedding ceremony ahead of the bride.

6:59 am EST — Meghan arrives at St. George's Chapel, Windsor

Meghan, who will be staying at Cliveden House the night before, will travel via car with her mother Doria Ragland to the Chapel.

7 am EST — Showtime

The service will start at noon. Harry and the former American actress will be married by the Dean of Windsor and Archbishop of Canterbury. The ceremony should last about one hour.

The newlyweds will embark on a carriage ride after their ceremony Photo: Getty Images

8 am EST — Service ends and carriage procession commences

Once the ceremony ends, the newlyweds will emerge from the steps of the Chapel and will ride for 25-minutes through the streets of Windsor in the Ascot Landau carriage. Harry and Meghan will travel down Castle Hill and along the High Street, proceeding through Windsor Town and down to the end of the Long Walk. They will then travel back up the beautiful tree-lined avenue to Windsor Castle, where they will join their guests for their first reception at St. George's Hall. In a statement, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "Prince Harry and Ms Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will be a memorable moment for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day."

8:30 am EST — Afternoon wedding reception, hosted by Queen Elizabeth, at St. George's Hall.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Queen would host a reception for the couple in a statement which read: "Guests have been invited to the service at St George's Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St. George's Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen. Later that evening, around 200 guests are being invited to the reception at Frogmore House given by The Prince of Wales."

Prince Charles will host an intimate reception at Frogmore House for Harry and Meghan Photo: Getty Images

11 am EST — Afternoon reception ends

Expect to see the royals re-emerge at the end of the afternoon reception! The couple will be able to have a little bit of downtime with one another before the evening festivities begin.

2 pm EST — Intimate wedding reception

Just 200 guests, who attended the royal wedding, are invited to the evening reception at Frogmore House, which will be hosted by Prince Charles. The 17th-century English country house holds sentimental value to Harry and Meghan as it is the place they also picked to take their official engagement photographs. Built in the 1680s, the stunning white house is currently uninhabited, but is often used by the royal family for private and official events.