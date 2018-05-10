Meghan Markle’s final days before the royal wedding will be spent tending to last-minute preparations with her mom Doria Ragland and future grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth. According to Good Morning America, the Suits alum’s mother has already arrived in London and is staying at Kensington Palace with her 36-year-old daughter and Prince Harry. Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, is reportedly scheduled to land in the UK on Thursday, May 10.

Meghan's mother has arrived in the UK ahead of the wedding and Mother's Day Photo: WireImage

Kensington Palace previously announced that Meghan’s parents would be arriving in the UK ahead of the May 19 nuptials so they could spend time with the British royals. “Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry's family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day,” the palace statement read.

In the days leading up to the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth is expected to see Meghan's wedding dress at Windsor. HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash explained the tradition while speaking on the royal podcast On Heir this week. "We understand that this is royal tradition," she said. "I know that brides like Autumn Kelly who married Peter Phillips did do that, and if the dress is at Windsor it's just a nice courtesy to show it to Her Majesty before the big day." When asked what would happen if the Queen said she didn't like it, Emily said: "I don't think anyone even wants to contemplate that." The dress is reportedly "finished and safely hidden at Windsor Castle until the big day."

Her Majesty was spotted beaming in Windsor on May 9 during the Royal Windsor Horse Show Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

While the designer behind Meghan’s bridal gown remains a royal secret, there are already details regarding the ceremony that have been announced, like the mother and father of the bride’s special roles. On the day of the ceremony, former actress’ mother will travel with her daughter by car to Windsor Castle, while her father will walk her down the aisle. The palace noted, “Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.”