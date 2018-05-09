Prince Charles is ready for the party of the year! Prince Harry’s father, who is on a royal tour with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall in France, was asked his feelings about his son’s upcoming wedding. “It’s absolutely marvelous,” he said. “It’s going to be a very special day for everybody.” Charles’ wife echoed his sentiments. When asked what it’s been like getting to know Meghan Markle, Camilla said, “It’s very nice. All very exciting. We can’t wait.” The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are wrapping up some last-minute engagements on behalf of the royal family – ahead of Harry’s wedding day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall shared their excitement for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day Photo: Getty Images

Charles and Camilla ended their two-day tour of Nice, France and will spend the remainder of their five-day royal tour in Greece, before heading home for Harry and Meghan’s May 19th nuptials. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will say “I do” at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The pair’s family will each play a special role during the ceremony. Meghan will be walked down the aisle by her father Thomas Markle, while her mother Doria Ragland, who is divorced from Thomas, will travel with her by car to Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

The car will stop, and the mother-of-the-bride will head into the chapel ahead of her daughter, who will be joined by some of her page boys and girls on her journey into the church. Meghan has also decided against having a Maid of Honor—and will instead have a special role for each of her friends. Harry, who has asked his older brother Prince William to be his best man, has also included special members of his family. Princess Diana’s three siblings will be in attendance and her older sister Lady Jane Fellowes will do a special reading.