Father of the royal bride, Thomas Markle, will officially meet his future son-in-law Prince Harry, days before walking his daughter Meghan Markle down the gorgeous aisle of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. While the British royal, 33, and his 36-year-old fiancée’s dad have spoke on the phone before, the pair are set to come face-to-face for the first time in the days leading up to the royal wedding. Kensington Palace confirmed the news with an official statement.

Harry will meet his future father-in-law days before saying 'I do' Photo: Instagram

Meghan’s father and mother will travel to the UK ahead of the May 19 nuptials to spend time with the British royal family, the palace announced on Friday, May 4. “Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry's family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day,” the palace statement read.

Both of the Suits alum’s parents will have special wedding roles. On the day of the ceremony, Meghan’s mother will travel with her daughter by car to Windsor Castle, while her father will walk the bride down the aisle. The palace noted, “Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.”

Meghan's mother will ride in a car with the actress to Windsor Castle on May 19 Photo: WireImage

Prince Harry will also have the support of his family on his wedding. Aside from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, father Prince Charles and best man, brother Prince William, his late mother Princess Diana’s three siblings — Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale — will be in attendance with Lady Jane Fellowes giving a reading. Kensington Palace stated, “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day.”

Last November after announcing their engagement, Meghan confirmed that she had met Harry's aunts and Diana's close friend, Julia Samuel. The American actress told the BBC: "I think in being able to meet his aunts and – and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it's, it's incredibly special."

Princess Diana's siblings will be present for Harry and Meghan's nuptials Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

Details surrounding the couple’s bridesmaids and pageboys will be revealed in the final week ahead of the wedding. However Harry and Meghan’s press secretary added, “This wedding will be guided by tradition, allowing everyone to celebrate what makes Royal Weddings so special, but also one which reflects the personalities of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle.”