With her royal wedding just a few weeks away, Meghan Markle spent the weekend tending to last-minute details with her close friend Jessica Mulroney. The actress’ stylist and confidante flew from Canada to London to help the Suits alum with the final preparations for her upcoming marriage to Prince Harry, including one final wedding dress fitting — according to The Sun. The girls’ weekend also reportedly involved a “mini hen party” for Meghan’s friends who missed her first bachelorette party back in March at Soho Farmhouse. While in the UK, Jessica also visited Windsor with Meghan to suss out St. George's Chapel, where the TV actress and Harry will say “I do” on May 19.

Meghan's best friend flew to London to go over wedding prep Photo: Instagram/meghanmarkle

The Sun's royal correspondent, Emily Andrews, tweeted: "Exclusive: #MeghanMarkle flew in her best mate @jessicamulroney to help with final wedding preparations and THE dress! It’s finished & the two women went for a fitting. So exciting! Only THREE weeks until #RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan." While Jessica has remained silent on social media, she shared on Sunday, April 29, a quote on her Instagram Story that read: "I said I could and I would. And I did."

Back in January, Meghan flew Jessica across the pond to help her to decide on which bridal gown to wear for the big day next month. Following the fitting, Jessica reportedly stayed at Kensington Palace with the engaged couple for four nights and was thought to help Meghan decide on more outfits for the 36-year-old's royal engagements. It's widely-believed that Meghan will have Jessica's four-year-old daughter, Ivy, serve as a flower girl.

Jessica was on hand for Meghan's final dress fitting Photo: Instagram/jessicamulroney

Meghan isn’t the only one gearing up for the royal wedding. Prince Harry has reportedly been following a strict diet leading up to his big day and has managed to lose 14 pounds (or one stone). According to the Daily Mail, the British royal has been influenced by his fiancée’s clean-eating regime, so much so that he's been juicing and cutting carbs and processed foods. "Meghan has completely changed Harry's diet," a source said. "She's got him juicing and he has lost at least half a stone, which is a lot for someone as skinny as he is. They have bought a top-of-the-range juicer and she has him on fruit and veg smoothies. She's also weaning him off meat."