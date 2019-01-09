View 12 pics | Back to story

Happy birthday Kate Middleton: These are the cutest photos of the Duchess with her children

...
Happy birthday Kate Middleton: These are the cutest photos of the Duchess with her children
You're reading

Happy birthday Kate Middleton: These are the cutest photos of the Duchess with her children

1/12
Crown Princess Mary steps behind the camera for twins' birthday portraits – see the pics!
Next

Crown Princess Mary steps behind the camera for twins' birthday portraits – see the pics!
Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince George
© Getty Images
1/12

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince George

Today marks Kate Middleton's 37th birthday! To celebrate, we're reliving the Duchess of Cambridge's cutest moments with her children—Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis—through the years. Just like her royally-festive style and her picture-perfect baby bumps, these throwbacks are a pure delight to behold.

Kate Middleton and Prince George
© Getty Images
2/12

Kate Middleton and Prince George

When the Duchess of Cambridge introduced her first baby Prince George to the world on July 22, 2013, we were immediately smitten. And who knew this little bundle of joy would give us some memorable (and meme-worthy) moments of his own through the years.

Kate Middleton and Prince George
© Getty Images
3/12

Kate Middleton and Prince George

Fast forward three years and the little Prince and his mother were seen doing some major bonding (kind of). They walked hand-in-hand during their appearance at The Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 2016. Kate is looking at her son as he jams out. 

The Cambridge family
© Getty Images
4/12

The Cambridge family

Kate is absolutely beaming in this winter photo as she and her husband pose with their children at Courchevel, a luxury ski-resort in the French Alps. This marks the first time George and his younger sister Charlotte experienced snowfall, so that might be why their mother seems so overjoyed.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images
5/12

Kate Middleton

During her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding, Kate was tasked with keeping order amongst the children in the bridal party. Her own two little ones were part of the group. The Duchess eventually had to pull out the finger and (gently) shush the kids. Adorable!

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte
© Getty Images
6/12

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

On May 2, 2015, Kate introduced her second child Princess Charlotte to the world. And again, the Duchess managed to look totally photogenic as she donned a beautiful and bright yellow dress just hours after giving birth. 

Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte
© Getty Images
7/12

Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte

Even when Kate is scolding her little ones, she still manages to look on point. Her fascinator is in place, heels still standing and Princess Charlotte is on her hip while she lectures George. This picture will surely resonate with moms mums everywhere. 

Kate Middleton park
© Getty Images
8/12

Kate Middleton park

Okay, now this is too cute! Kate was spotted enjoying the shining sun with her kids while they attended the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park in June 2018. Charlotte was sporting a cute frock, while George had a slinky toy in hand. But neither one of them could get enough of their mom that day. We can't either, guys!

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis
© Getty Images
9/12

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis

Baby number three! On April 23, 2018, Kate introduced us to her third baby, Prince Louis, as she left St Mary's Hospital. The Duchess channeled her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing a red dress with a white lace collar. 

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte
© Getty Images
10/12

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

Seriously?! Kate and her daughter matched during the Trooping of the Colour in 2016. As you could tell, they were both clearly enjoying the pretty in prink vibes during the Queen's 90th birthday. 

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte
© Getty Images
11/12

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte makes her mom smile as she plays with a mini maraca during an outing together. The way the Duchess looks lovingly at her daughter is positively infectious.

Cambridge family
© Custom
12/12

Cambridge family

Last year's holiday photo marked the first time the Cambridges posed as a family of five for their Christmas card. Every member (including little Prince Louis!) sported denim for the occassion. 

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries