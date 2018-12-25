View 8 pics | Back to story

The royal family joins Queen Elizabeth for Christmas service in Sandringham – all the pics

The royal family joins Queen Elizabeth for Christmas service in Sandringham – all the pics
The royal family joins Queen Elizabeth for Christmas service in Sandringham – all the pics

Queen Elizabeth reminds all to be kind to one another in her annual Christmas speech
Queen Elizabeth reminds all to be kind to one another in her annual Christmas speech
Queen Elizabeth church service
Queen Elizabeth church service

Merry Christmas! The Queen’s family joined her for the most important day of the year – Christmas Day service at St. Mary’s Magdalene in Norfolk. The royal family attended the honor long service, before conducting a walkabout and spreading holiday cheer to well wishers. Scroll ahead for the best pictures from the royal family’s Christmas Day outing.

 

The Lady of the hour!

Queen Elizabeth was in high spirits as she stepped outside of St. Mary’s Magdalene. While she was joined by a host of relatives, noticeably absent was her husband, Prince Philip, who chose to spend a quiet morning in.

 

The royal fab four
The royal fab four

The Royal Fab Four, plus one

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were joined by Prince Charles made their way around the crowd – as they said their hellos! The future King, whose wife Camilla missed the occasion due to a cold, was all smiles as she joined his family.

 

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Girl Talk

Meghan and Kate walked side-by-side as they made their way into the church with their husband’s. The Duchesses each showed off their impeccable style.

 

Kate Middleton walkabout in coat dress
Kate Middleton walkabout in coat dress

Royal style

Kate Middleton, who stunned in a coat dress by Catherine Walker, shook hands with well wishers during a walk about. The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband were sans their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

 

Meghan Markle walkabout
Meghan Markle walkabout

Meghan’s Milestone

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child, marked her first Christmas as a royal. Prince Harry’s wife dressed her baby bump in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham as she greeted well wishers with her husband.

 

Prince William and Kate Middleton walkabout
Prince William and Kate Middleton walkabout

Christmas Cheer

Prince William and Kate spread Christmas cheer as they spent some quality time shaking hands with well wishers who spent their morning awaiting their arrival.

 

Princess Beatrice and Autumn Phillips
Princess Beatrice and Autumn Phillips

Hey girls!

Autumn Phillips and Princess Beatrice walked side-by-side, and showed off their holiday style, as they made their arrival at the church.

 

Zara and Mike Tindall
Zara and Mike Tindall

The Tindall’s have arrived

Zara and Mike Tindall showed some PDA as they made their way inside of the church with their family. The pair spent the morning without their daughters, Mia and Lena.

 

