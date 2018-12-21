3. She has a special interest in Latin America
Ella currently works as the arts and travel director for Branding Latin America. The company specializes in brand positioning, digital communications, networking, events and trade for Latin America. Ella spent several years in Latin America, where she explored art and culture through social projects. While in South America, the royal taught children English through song in Brazil, curated musical art events in Argentina and conducted academic research with contemporary dance collective in Colombia.