View 7 pics | Back to story

Get to know royal bride-to-be Lady Gabriella Windsor: From her work in Latin America to US studies

...
Get to know royal bride-to-be Lady Gabriella Windsor: From her work in Latin America to US studies
You're reading

Get to know royal bride-to-be Lady Gabriella Windsor: From her work in Latin America to US studies

1/7
Queen Maxima mobbed by excited kids at Christmas concert
Next

Queen Maxima mobbed by excited kids at Christmas concert
Lady Gabriella Windsor

Lady Gabriella Windsor

Lady Gabriella Marina Alexandra Ophelia Windsor is following in Meghan Markle and Princess Euegenie’s footsteps. The royal bride-to-be, whose nickname is “Ella,” is set to wed her fiancé Tom Kingston at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in the spring of 2019. Ahead of the nuptials — which will mark the third royal wedding at the venue in the span of a year — we’re taking a look at Queen Elizabeth’s relative…

Lady Gabriella of Windsor
© Getty Images

Lady Gabriella of Windsor

1. Her royal ties

Ella is the great-granddaughter of King George V and the youngest child of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who are also parents to Lord Frederick Windsor. Prince Michael is Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin. With the birth of Kate Middleton's son Prince Louis in 2018, Lady Gabriella was bumped down to number 51 in line of succession to the British throne.

Lady Gabriella Windsor
© Getty Images

Lady Gabriella Windsor

2. She was a member of the HOLA family

Lady Gabriella was previously a blogger for HOLA!, as well as a columnist for HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! magazine in 2016. The British royal published exclusive monthly interviews with celebrities under the column “Ella meets…”

Lady Gabriella Windsor
© Getty Images

Lady Gabriella Windsor

3. She has a special interest in Latin America

Ella currently works as the arts and travel director for Branding Latin America. The company specializes in brand positioning, digital communications, networking, events and trade for Latin America. Ella spent several years in Latin America, where she explored art and culture through social projects. While in South America, the royal taught children English through song in Brazil, curated musical art events in Argentina and conducted academic research with contemporary dance collective in Colombia.

Lady Gabriella Windsor
© Getty Images

Lady Gabriella Windsor

4. She studied in the United States

After being educated at Queen's Gate School in London and Downe House School in Berkshire, Ella moved to the United States where she studied at the prestigious Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. She also took her studies back to the UK, studying at Oxford university. Ella has degrees in comparative literature and social anthropology.

Lady Gabriella Windsor
© Custom

Lady Gabriella Windsor

5. Her relationship with Thomas Kingston

While it’s not entirely clear how the couple met, they did get engaged in August 2018, on the Isle of Sark, one of the Channel Islands off the coast of France. Thomas, who works in frontier market investments and is the director of Devonport Capital, reportedly dated the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Ella and her beau attended Pippa and James Matthews’ nuptials back in 2017 together. The couple now have their own wedding to look forward to. Lady Gabriella and Thomas will say “I do” in the spring of 2019 at St. George’s Chapel. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that the venue has "personal resonance" for the engaged couple.

Lady Gabriella Windsor
© Getty Images

Lady Gabriella Windsor

Bonus:

While you have probably seen the infamous photo of Prince Harry sticking out his tongue at the 1988 Trooping the Colour, did you know that Lady Gabriella is also in the picture? Prince Michael of Kent’s daughter is the young girl laughing at her relative, directly next to Princess Diana.

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries