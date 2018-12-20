View 7 pics | Back to story

Queen Maxima mobbed by excited kids at Christmas concert

date 2018-12-20

Queen Maxima mobbed by excited kids at Christmas concert
Queen Maxima mobbed by excited kids at Christmas concert

Royal fans know that Dutch Queen Maxima is a big fan of music. The Argentine-born royal, who is honorary president of the More Music in the Classroom foundation, stepped out on December 19 for a taping of a Christmas concert in Den Bosch, Netherlands. King Willem-Alexander’s wife looked sophisticated for the engagement wearing a jumpsuit by one of her go-to brands, Natan. The black and white number features a festive velvet bow. Maxima accessorized her holiday-ready ensemble with turquoise statement earrings, a clutch bag and heels complete with a bow on top.

The largest school band in The Netherlands, which is made up of 317 children, performed at the holiday show. The Dutch royal has previously stressed the importance of music education for kids. “More music in the classroom: together we can do it! At primary schools throughout the Netherlands, children discover how much fun it is to make music together. More and more teachers and masters get the taste and give music a bigger role in their class,” she penned in a blog post in 2017. “Parents hear how much fun their children have with music and are also enthusiastic."

Her Majesty was greeted by excited children at the Christmas concert. Maxima found herself surrounded by young boys and girls eager to meet the royal. During the show, singers performed an array of songs, including Silent Night.

High fives all around. The Queen showed off her maternal skills while at the concert conversing with the local children. According to the Dutch news outlet Blauw Bloed, the band is made up of the 12 winning school classes from the TV program Lang Leve de Muziek Show. Maxima reportedly called it a great privilege to be present. She also wished the students "a lot of success."

The King's wife could certainly feel the love at the concert. Boys and girls mobbed the stylish Queen, showering her with hugs.

The monarch, who is a mom to three daughters, shared a sweet moment with a young girl on stage. A beaming Maxima laughed as the little performer adorably hugged her.

Her Majesty presented performers with single roses after their performance. “For me personally, every musical work visit is a party,” Queen Maxima has confessed in the past. She once said, “I am Latin and I will continue being Latin in respect to some aspects of my culture. I dance, I sing and I will keep on dancing and singing.”

