Queen Maxima mobbed by excited kids at Christmas concert

View Galleries
-
Queen Maxima and her family reveal they are going 'screen-less' for their summer vacation
Summer looks good on the Dutch royal family! King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their three daughters — Crown Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia...
-
Queen Maxima is the dancing queen in the Caribbean
See that girl watch that scene — King Willem-Alexander’s wife is the dancing queen! While on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, Queen Maxima...
-
Queen Maxima accepts Queen Elizabeth's invitation for first state visit to UK
Queen Maxima is set to carry out her first state visit to the United Kingdom this fall. Queen Elizabeth extended an invitation to King...
-
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander celebrate their teen daughter Princess Alexia
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander have another teenager on their hands. The royal couple’s daughter Princess Alexia celebrated her 13th...
-
King Willem-Alexander did not want Queen Maxima to 'fall into a black hole' after sister's death
While King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands had to undertake his Baltic state visits without Queen Maxima, his wife was not far from his mind. The...