It’s that time of year again — time for Her Majesty’s annual Christmas luncheon! The British royal family was out in full force on Wednesday, December 19, for Queen Elizabeth’s holiday gathering at Buckingham Palace. Each year, the monarch hosts the event for extended members of her family before she retreats to Sandringham for the holidays. From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Kate Middleton and Prince William, check out all the royal attendees.

 

To Gan-Gan’s house we go! The Duke of Cambridge drove his Range Rover over to the palace with wife Kate, son Prince George, daughter Princess Charlotte and his children’s nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo in tow. The royal family, sans baby Prince Louis, looked sharply dressed for the occasion.

Kate Middleton Christmas lunch
Kate Middleton Christmas lunch

The Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty in pink and pearls for the luncheon. Kate styled her glossy locks down, while flashing her million dollar smile for the cameras. The royal mom-of-three waved to members of the public outside the palace — as did her daughter Charlotte. Kate has attended the Queen’s lunch every year since 2010 (when she and William became engaged). This year’s event marked her ninth consecutive appearance.

Meghan and Prince harry Queen lunch
Meghan and Prince harry Queen lunch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on hand for the royal family gathering. The luncheon was the couple’s second appearance at the event, and their first as husband and wife. The former American actress attended the lunch last year as a royal fiancée.

Meghan Markle attends Queen Elizabeth's christmas lunch
Meghan Markle attends Queen Elizabeth's christmas lunch

It appears that Meghan wore an Erdem design from 2015 along with her Cartier earrings for the holiday event. The Duchess swapped her signature bun for a straight hairstyle. 

Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice, whose father the Duke of York also attended, was spotted in the front passenger seat of a car.

Royals attend Queen's lunch
Royals attend Queen's lunch

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips drove to the palace with his youngest daughter Isla, whom he shares with wife Autumn. The Queen's grandson is also a father to Savannah Phillips, who famously covered Prince George's mouth at this year's Trooping the Colour.

sophie-wessex-daughter
sophie-wessex-daughter

The Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor made it a mother-daughter outing as they arrived to the palace. Prince Edward's wife Sophie was pictured behind the wheel, bundled up in a scarf, while Her Majesty's granddaughter went casual in a denim top.

Royals attend Christmas luncheon
Royals attend Christmas luncheon

Mike Tindall, along with wife Zara and their cheeky daughter Mia made their way to Queen Elizabeth's London residence.  Little Mia, who became a big sister this year with the arrival of her sister Lena, looked intrigued by the commotion outside of the car.

Prince George christmas luncheon
Prince George christmas luncheon

A timid Prince George shyly stared at the cameras, while being driven by dad Prince William to his Gan-Gan's luncheon. The future King looked adorable sporting a checked shirt and with his blonde hair swept back with gel.  

Royal s attend Christmas lunch
Royal s attend Christmas lunch

Zara, who styled her hair up in a chic chignon, appeared to be in high spirits as she arrived at Buckingham Palace.

Royals attend Queen's luncheon
Royals attend Queen's luncheon

Prince Charles was spotted arriving to the palace solo for the luncheon, which his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren were in attendance for. A spokesperson from Clarence House confirmed that his wife Camilla, 71, missed the lunch due to a heavy cold. 

Prince Philip Christmas lunch
Prince Philip Christmas lunch

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, 97, who retired from public duty in 2017, made a special appearance at the Christmas lunch, driving down from Windsor.

Princess Charlotte attends Christmas lunch
Princess Charlotte attends Christmas lunch

Princess Charlotte stared out the window, while sitting in the backseat with her big brother and nanny.

Prince Edward son palace
Prince Edward son palace

Prince Edward drove off from the palace with who appeared to be his son, James, Viscount Severn, in the backseat.

Zara Phillips red outfit Christmas lunch
Zara Phillips red outfit Christmas lunch

Zara Tindall gave royal fans a better glimpse at her holiday-ready ensemble as she left the luncheon with her family.

Royals attend Christmas lunch
Royals attend Christmas lunch

Sophie Winkleman, who is the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Queen Elizabeth's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, sported a festive red ensemble. Seated behind Lady Frederick Windsor was her daughter Maud Windsor.

Royals attend Christmas lunch
Royals attend Christmas lunch

Lady Sarah Chatto — daughter of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones — attended her aunt Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas lunch. Royal fans will recall that Her Majesty’s niece served as a chief bridesmaid at Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s royal wedding.

