Meghan Markle feels 'very pregnant' spreading holiday cheer at nursing home: All the best photos

Meghan Markle feels 'very pregnant' spreading holiday cheer at nursing home: All the best photos
Meghan Markle feels 'very pregnant' spreading holiday cheer at nursing home: All the best photos

Why did Meghan Markle return to Instagram?
Why did Meghan Markle return to Instagram?
With exactly one week until Christmas, Meghan Markle stepped out on December 18 to help spread holiday cheer. The Duchess of Sussex visited Brinsworth House, which is a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers that is run by the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth is patron of, in Twickenham. The charity assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. The mom-to-be, who is a former actress herself, met with staff and residents during the festive engagement. The Suits alum was all smiles at the nursing home, waving to the cameras.

Meghan opted for a winter floral ensemble for the occasion. Prince Harry's wife donned a Soia & Kyo Adelaida coat over her Brock Collection “Odilia” dress, which showcased the actress' growing baby bump. The Duchess accessorized her look with Aquazurra pumps, Birks stud earrings and a Wilbur & Gussie Oyster silk clutch, while sweeping up her tresses into her signature bun.

The pregnant royal appeared to be in good spirits upon her arrival for the solo engagement. 

Once inside, Meghan removed her coat, revealing her Brock Collection dress that featured ruched capped sleeves and a square neckline. The Duchess was given a tour of the facilities, which includes lounges, a bar area, library, restaurant, television rooms and a hair salon.

Meghan, who loves to cook, held her baby bump as she chatted with the nursing home’s head chef Stuart Jones. During the visit, the former TV star cradled her baby bump, saying: "I'm feeling very pregnant."

Former magician Reg Brigden greeted the Duchess of Sussex. During the visit, one resident reportedly told her that they are “all great friends,” to which Meghan replied: “I hope I can join the club.”

The expectant royal unveiled a plaque in honor of her visit to the nursing home on December 18. Brinsworth House was established in 1850, and it accommodates up to 36 residents, who are cared for by a dedicated team of nurses and care assistants.

Meghan proudly posed next to the plaque after unveiling. While at the home, the Duchess, who once worked in Argentina, spoke in fluent Spanish to one resident.

The Duchess sat with residents as they listened to British singer Cassidy Janson sing Christmas carols.

Meghan commemorated her visit by signing the home’s visitor book.

The royal, who previously worked as a freelance calligrapher to support her acting career, showed off her calligraphy skills, signing her name in the visitor’s book.

Prince Harry's wife decided to visit Brinsworth House after seeing footage of it at the end of this year's Royal Variety show. She told Chairman Giles Cooper that she used to visit a similar home for retired actors in Los Angeles and "it brought feelings of being amonst your own," he said. While at the home, Meghan joined residents in decorating Christmas cards.

Meghan helped decorate a frame at Brinsworth House. With her impressive handwriting, she penned: “Merry Christmas, Love, Meghan.”

The pregnant royal spoke to retired West End theatre actress Josephine Gordon, who said: "I've been reading about you in the papers." Meghan, patted her bump admitting, "I'm feeling very pregnant.” When Ms. Gordon asked how she was feeling, the Duchess replied: "Very good."

