These royals loved cradling their baby bumps: See the moving photos

These royals loved cradling their baby bumps: See the moving photos
These royals loved cradling their baby bumps: See the moving photos

You'll Never Guess What the Cambridges Wore For Their Family Christmas Card
Meghan Markle, Britain Fashion Awards
Meghan Markle, Britain Fashion Awards

Meghan Markle holding her baby bump at the Fashion Awards was the picture seen 'round the world. Wearing a stunning black Givenchy dress, she presented an award to her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller. Besides being her glamourous self, we couldn't help but notice how the future mother cradled her baby bump. It got us reminiscing, and we put together a handy list of past royals doing the same.

 

Princess Diana
Princess Diana

Princess Diana

Princess Diana delicately held her baby bump at the Aintree racecourse for the Grand National in 1982. The late Princess of Wales was pregnant with her first child Prince William at the time. Part of her glow was due to her stellar red and blue out (only Princess D could pull off!) and hat.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middle was snapped touching her baby bump while out on the town in 2015. Prince William's wife was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time.

 

Princess Anne
Princess Anne

The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne, donned major style back in 1981 when she wore a cream-colored cape. She paired the outfit with a blue head scarf and navy gloves. Peep her gentle baby touch.

Autumn Phillips
Autumn Phillips

Autumn Phillips

Princess Anne's daughter-in-law Autumn Phillips had a major belly bump back in 2012. The royal wife was spotted holding her bump at the Gatcombe Horse Trials.

 

Queen Maxima
Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima

After officially opening the new FMO Development Bank building on September 12, 2003, then Crown Princess Maxima held her baby bump. The Dutch Queen and King Willem Alexander were expecting their first child in January.

 

Crown Princess Mary
Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary delicately placed her hands over her baby bump during a stroll with her husband Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.

 

Zara Tindall
Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall cradled her little egg while heading into Easter service in 2018. The mom-of-two welcomed her and Mike Tindall's daughter Lena shortly after. 

 

Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit was seen holding her baby bump during a visit with Crown Prince Haakon to St. Petersburg in 2003. 

 

