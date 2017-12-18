View 9 pics | Back to story

...
Cambridge Family Holiday Card

Cambridge Family Holiday Card

Christmas bells are ringing, and we’re looking back at the royal’s holiday cards from 2017. Since last year, some of the houses have experienced some changes. Growing by a family member (Cambridge party of five) or two or marking new milestones. Before those occasions are celebrated on this season’s greetings, let’s take a look at holiday cards past. Scroll to see the best royal holiday cards from 2017.

 

United Kingdom

The Cambridge family had a blue Christmas! The British royals looked picture perfect in their last Christmas card as a family-of-four. Prince William and Kate Middleton coordinated in blue ensembles with their young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the photo session taken at Kensington Palace. This year, fans are awaiting the card that will show them as a family-of-five. 

Photo: Chris Jackson

Spanish royal family card

Spanish royal family card

Spain

King Felipe VIQueen Letizia and their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía looked holiday ready in their 2017 Christmas card. “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2018,” the holiday message read in English and Spanish along with the four royals’ handwritten signatures signed below.

Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey

Prince Charles and Camilla

Prince Charles and Camilla

United Kingdom

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared a picture of their card sitting on a Christmas tree in their home at Clarence House. Inside a message read: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year." Maybe this year, the Duke and Duchess' card will feature one of Charle's loving family birthday shots. 

Photo: VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

Swedish royal family

Swedish royal family

Sweden

The Swedish royals were sledding in a winter wonderland. Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar had fun in the snow posing for their 2017 holiday photo at Haga Palace. Along with the new picture, the family-of-four also starred in their annual Christmas video. The royal court released the card and video with a message that read: “Crown Princess Couple, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar send a Christmas greeting from Haga Castle. Merry Christmas!”

Photo: Raphael Stecksén/Kungahuset.se

Monaco Twins holiday card

Monaco Twins holiday card

Monaco

Three days after celebrating her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's third birthday, Princess Charlene shared an adorable Christmas photo of her children. The siblings looked all grown up in the picture posted on Her Serene Highness' Instagram. 

This year, the royal twins will be four-years-old and are sure to look more grown up than ever. 

Photo: Vanessa Von Zitzewitz via Instagram/hshprincesscharlene

Norway Royals card

Norway Royals card

Norway

The royal family came together for a lovely holiday photo after decorating the palace’s Red Salon Christmas tree. Queen Sonja and King Harald V were joined by their son Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, along with the couple's two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. Mette-Marit’s 20-year-old son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, did not participate in the picture.  

Photo: Lise Åserud, NTB scanpix

Prince Haakon decorations

Prince Haakon decorations

Crown Prince Haakon's mother decked the halls of Queen Sonja KunstStall in Oslo. The monarch showed of her regal Christmas tree that features red and gold decorations located at the art stables of the royal palace.

Photo: Jan Haug, Det kongelige hoff via Instagram/dekongeligesamlinger

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania of Jordan

Jordan

The Hashmite New Year card, which was sent to HOLA!'s sister brand HELLO!, showed three Royals as Military Academy of Sandhurst graduates: the late King Hussein bin Talal (1952), the actual King Abdullah II (1981) and the Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II (2017). It is the first time in years that the New Year's card did not show the royal family, with Queen Rania and her other daughters and son.

Photo: HELLO! Magazine

King Carlos Christmas card

King Carlos Christmas card

Spain

Queen Letizia's father-in-law, King Juan Carlos I, who abdicated in 2014, and his wife Queen Sofía opted for a Nativity image for their Christmas card. A message inside read “Felices Pascuas y Año Nuevo 2018." King Felipe's parents signed their signatures beneath the greeting. “Christmas greeting of Their Majesties the Kings Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía” the palace noted of the card.

Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey

