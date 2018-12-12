View 18 pics | Back to story

Cambridge cuteness overload: The best photos of George, Charlotte and Louis from 2018

date 2018-12-12

Cambridge cuteness overload: The best photos of George, Charlotte and Louis from 2018
Cambridge cuteness overload: The best photos of George, Charlotte and Louis from 2018

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
© Getty Images

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

Another year, brought a slew of opportunities for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – to steal the spotlight, and boy did they. From Prince Louis’ grand debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing and royal family engagements, to the various weddings that George and Charlotte participated in, 2018 treated royal fans to plenty of cute Cambridge children moments. Click through to see some of our favorite photos of the Duke and Duchess’ children taken this year…

Princess Charlotte cute photos 2018
© Custom

Princess Charlotte cute photos 2018

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte attended her first day of nursery school on January 8. To mark the occasion, proud mom Kate Middleton snapped photos of her little girl on the steps of Kensington Palace before heading to Willcocks Nursery School. Prince George’s little sister was dressed to impress wearing a cranberry-colored Amaia kids coat, which she paired with matching Mary Janes and a hair bow. Charlotte completed her look with pink accessories, including a Marie-Chantal cashmere cable knit scarf and backpack.

 

Along with the photos, a statement read: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School.”

Prince Louis best photos 2018
© Getty Images

Prince Louis best photos 2018

Prince Louis

Prince Louis made his grand debut hours after his birth on the steps of the Lindo Wing in his doting mother’s arms. The youngest member of the Cambridge brood, who is fifth in line to the throne, was born on April 23.

Princess Charlotte cute photos 2018
© WireImage

Princess Charlotte cute photos 2018

Princess Charlotte

Nothing shady here! Charlotte had fun playing with her mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, while at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park in June 2018. The outgoing royal tot looked summer-ready wearing a sweet pink frock and sunglasses.

Prince Charles
© Getty Images

Prince Charles

Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis

Say cheese! The Cambridge children joined their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a family photo session. The picture was released to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday. George happily sat on his paternal grandfather's lap, while Charlotte cozied up next to her step-grandmother.

Prince George cutest photos 2018
© Getty Images

Prince George cutest photos 2018

Prince George

Say what?! Prince George had a silly “OMG” moment before walking down the aisle with his sister, cousin Savannah Phillips and other members of the young bridal party at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in May.

Princess Charlotte cute photos 2018
© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte cute photos 2018

Princess Charlotte

The cheekiest and cutest flower girl around. The young royal hammed it up for photographers by sticking out her tongue while en route to her uncle Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel. For the special occasion, Charlotte wore a Givenchy dress and flower crown.

prince-louis-photo-solo
© Custom

prince-louis-photo-solo

Prince Louis

Kate's baby boy looked angelic in a cozy white number. Just a few weeks after he was born, Kensington Palace released official photos of Prince Louis, along with a statement that read: “This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April,” adding, “The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.”

 

Prince George Birthday
© Custom

Prince George Birthday

Prince George

To mark his fifth birthday in July, Kensington Palace shared an adorable photo of a beaming Prince George posing in the gardens of Clarence House. The future King, who often looks shy in the spotlight, flashed a bright smile for the camera, following his baby brother Prince Louis' christening that same day.

Princess Charlotte cute photos 2018
© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte cute photos 2018

Princess Charlotte

Although it might have been the day of her baby brother Prince Louis' birth, April 23, Princess Charlotte stole the show outside of the Lindo Wing confidently waving at cameras and well-wishers. The new big sister excitedly arrived to the hospital with her dad Prince William and brother Prince George.

Prince George cutest photos 2018
© WireImage

Prince George cutest photos 2018

Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Cambridge siblings (with cousin Savannah Phillips) were in awe watching the flyover on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour 2018 on June 9. As usual, the royal tots were total scene stealers at the event that marks the official birthday of their "Gan-Gan," Queen Elizabeth, even though Her Majesty's actual birthday is in April.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
© Custom

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

The best gift of all! Princess Charlotte celebrated her third birthday by giving her newborn brother, Prince Louis, a tender kiss. The little Princess looked like one proud big sister in the heartwarming photo shared by Kensington Palace.

Prince George cutest photos 2018
© Getty Images

Prince George cutest photos 2018

Prince George

Just horsing around. The future King proved he is just like any other regular kid by frolicking around the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucester, England back in June. It was a fun family outing for George, who was dressed casual, and his sister Charlotte.

Prince Louis cutest photos 2018
© Getty Images

Prince Louis cutest photos 2018

Prince Louis

Sleeping baby! The little Prince slept soundly in his mom Kate Middleton’s arms prior to his christening at St. James’s Palace in July. Louis wore the same lace gown worn by his older siblings and other royal babies before him.

Princess Charlotte cutest photos 2018
© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte cutest photos 2018

Princess Charlotte

Charlotte reprised her role as a flower girl at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s October nuptials. Kate Middleton's daughter looked like the perfect Princess as she showed off her royal wave while on the steps of St. George's Chapel.

 

Prince George trooping
© Getty Images

Prince George trooping

Prince George

Perhaps one of the most iconic royal moments of the year! While her younger cousin will one day be King, Savannah Phillips had no problem teaching George who was in charge at the Trooping the Colour as she covered his mouth on the palace’s balcony. The Prince clearly seemed amused.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte 2018
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte 2018

Princess Charlotte

Like mother, like daughter. Kate Middleton's daughter was sitting pretty (and proper) alongside the Duchess at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy in June. The royal tot has clearly picked up her mom's impeccable manners. The pair made a sweet duo watching the summer match.

Prince Charles family photo
© Getty Images

Prince Charles family photo

Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis

Prince William's youngest child is one happy baby. Adorable Louis flashed a smile while his mom Kate held him during the royal family photo shoot. George looked every bit the part of a future King sitting on Prince Charles.

 

