Kate Middleton brings Prince William (and special announcement) to children's hospital visit

Princess Beatrice Makes First Public Appearance with Italian Boyfriend
Princess Beatrice Makes First Public Appearance with Italian Boyfriend
© Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought the holiday cheer to a few lucky people. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Tuesday, December 11, for back-to-back engagements. For their first outing, the royal pair did Christmas-themed activities with children who are receiving treatment at Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Following that, the duo traveled to The Passage, a charity that supports homeless people and gives them tools to make positive changes. Scroll through to see pics from the Duke and Duchess’ day.

 

A new chapter

Ahead of their outing at the hospital, it was announced that Kate is adding the hospital to her patronage. “It’s a real privilege to be part of this organization,” she said. “I look forward to many happy years ahead.”

'Tis the season for green

The Duchess of Cambridge was chic and festive for the outing. The mommy-of-three stepped out in an polka dot L.K. Bennett dress. She paired the look – which was accented with a large bow – with her signature black pumps.

 

© Getty Images

The big reveal

The Duchess lend a hand to Cruz Brown, four, as he unveiled the banner that he appears on to kick off the celebrations. Cruz and other young patients get special treatment in the hospital.

© Getty Images

Welcome back

"It is a huge pleasure to welcome Their Royal Highnesses back to our hospital and we are absolutely delighted that they are able to join us as we begin to celebrate our milestone 150th anniversary,” Marian Ridley, Director of Evelina London, said. 

“We are immensely grateful for Their Royal Highnesses' support and we look forward to working closely with The Duchess as our Patron." 

© Getty Images

The artsy one

Kate proved that she was the perfect person to undertake the new role. Although she and William left their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, behind, she was in mommy mode, getting crafty with the children.

 

Arts and Crafts 

At another table, William got as crafty as he could with a group of young patients. William, 36, got into dad mode as he made Christmas trees and cards with the group. He also looked on as the kids  created their art. 

 

A darling new friend

Kate had some additional hugs for a little girl who sat at her craft table. When the group were finished doing their projects, the little girl took a keen liking to the royal, prompting her to give her hugs.

 

© Getty Images

Here to listen

William had enough smiles to go around as he chatted with a young patient at the center. During their visit, the Duke learned about the orthopedic and spinal surgery unit – which is the largest in the region.

 

© Getty Images

Let's talk about it

Shifting gears, William and Kate paid a visit to the Passage Charity. The organization, which William visited previously with his mother Princess Diana, helps homeless people find a better path. The couple spoke to workers about the challenges that come with homelessness, including addiction and mental health.

 

© Getty Images

Ask George

William and Kate got crafty (once again) helping prepare cards ahead of the center’s Christmas party. After being asked to assist with cutting out letters for a banner, Kate jokingly raised an eyebrow at his crafting skills.

William quipped: “My son knows I’m useless at this. Catherine is the artsy one.”

