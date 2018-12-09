View 11 pics | Back to story

Have a merry, royal holiday with these gifts inspired by Kate, Meghan, more

Have a merry, royal holiday with these gifts inspired by Kate, Meghan, more
Have a merry, royal holiday with these gifts inspired by Kate, Meghan, more

Prince Charles shares this special hobby with granddaughter Princess Charlotte
Prince Charles shares this special hobby with granddaughter Princess Charlotte
© Getty Images

It’ll be a holly, jolly, royal Christmas for us here at HOLA! USA. With the holiday season in full swing, we have already begun our Christmas shopping, and naturally our love for the royals has spilled onto our wish list. Whether you’re inspired by Kate Middleton’s dazzling jewelry pieces or Meghan Markle’s footwear, we have gifts for the royal-obsessed loved ones in your life. Click through to see what’s on our holiday wish list...

Meghan Markle everlance purse
© WireImage

Meghan Markle everlance purse

A handy, dandy tote

For her first official joint outing with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games, Meghan Markle accessorized her laid-back, chic look with Everlane’s “The Day Market Tote.” The purse, which is also owned by Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie, is made of 100 percent Italian leather and comes in six shades. The Duchess’ cognac hue is still available and won't break the bank!

 

The Day Market Tote, $175, Everlane

Kate Middleton bow
© Custom

Kate Middleton bow

The new royal trend

The Duchess of Cambridge is bringing back one of our favorite trends: hair ribbons. Kate has stepped on different occasions in recent weeks wearing a velvet bow hair tie. Give your ponytail a polished, royal-approved look with this hair tie we found at Madewell – available in black, blush and burgundy.

 

Velvet Bow Hair Tie, $9.50, Madewell

queen-elizabeth-corgi
© Custom

queen-elizabeth-corgi

Doggone cute pillow

Snuggle up with one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite types of dogs: a corgi! While Her Majesty sadly lost her last beloved corgi, Whisper, in October, you can purchase this plush pillow to lounge on like the true royal you are, or gift the doggone cute pillow to a fellow dog lover.

 

Shiba Inu Dog Plush Pillow, $16.59, Amazon

meghan-markle-sarah-flint-shoes
© Custom

meghan-markle-sarah-flint-shoes

Royal-approved shoes

When it comes to accesorizing her looks, the Duchess of Sussex often turns to one of her favorite shoe designers, Sarah Flint. The Suits alum wore the label long before marrying into the royal family and has continued to do so since. From flats and sandals, to pumps, Meghan has stepped out in each of these designs (the Grear sandal, the Perfect Pump 100, the Natalie and the Jay Pump 100). So get ready to take a walk in the Duchess' shoes, literally, this season and beyond.

 

Sarah Flint shoes, Meghan's shoes above range from $245 to $395 (and are still in stock!)

Royal Gift Guide
© Instagram

Royal Gift Guide

Coffee table book

If there's a royal engagement or private photo shoot with the Cambridge family, you can almost bet that royal photographer Chris Jackson will be there with his camera. The award-winning photographer released his book Modern Monarchy back in October, giving royal fans an intimate look at one of the world's most famous families, and we think it will look brilliant on our coffee table.

 

Modern Monarchy, $45 (on sale $22.10), Amazon

Prince George leggos
© Custom

Prince George leggos

Palace Lego set

Prince William has previously revealed that his oldest son, Prince George, is a fan of Legos, so why not try building his Gan-Gan’s official London residence: Buckingham Palace. This Lego set is a model of the royal palace and even features a double-decker bus.

 

Lego Buckingham Palace Set, $49.95, Amazon

harry-meghan-plate

harry-meghan-plate

Royal china

Still have royal wedding fever? Join the club! Lucky for you (and us), we found a decorative plate commemorating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s May nuptials. The plate is from the Royal Heritage Collection. All pieces are made from fine China and are delivered in a beautiful gift box.

 

Decorative plate, $15.90, Amazon 

Princess Charlotte bow
© Custom

Princess Charlotte bow

Hair accessories fit for a Princess

For her little brother, Prince Louis’ christening in 2018, Princess Charlotte looked adorable sporting a headband by Pepa & Co. The Spanish label is a go-to for the Duchess of Cambridge’s children, so it’s no surprise that Kate decided to accessorize her little girl’s look with a bow. Now your own little princesses can copy Charlotte’s look with the hair accessory that comes in various shades, including blue, navy, pink and more – and it costs less than $15!

 

Small bow hairband, $12.72, Pepa & Co.

kate-middleton-pearl-earrings
© Custom

kate-middleton-pearl-earrings

Kate's beloved pearls

If you’re looking to splurge this holiday season, then why not do so with a pair of Kate’s go-to earrings. The Duchess often pulls her beloved Baroque Pearl Earrings by Annoushka Ducas out of her jewelry box when it comes to engagements. The timeless piece is made with freshwater pearls and is crafted from 18-carat yellow gold with diamonds set against black rhodium.

 

Pearl Earrings, $1,470, Annoushka.com

Meghan Markle cookbook
© Custom

Meghan Markle cookbook

A cookbook

Are you Queen or King of the kitchen? Looking for new recipes? Why not try your hand at recipes from Together: Our Community Cookbook. The book features a forward written by the Duchess of Sussex along with over 50 recipes from across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, written by women of the Hubb Community Kitchen whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. Proceeds from the sales of the book will benefit the Hubb Community Kitchen.

 

Together: Our Community Cookbook, $13.59, Barnes & Noble

© ¡HOLA!

