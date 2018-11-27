View 11 pics | Back to story

Royal baby boom! Through the years, royal moms have put their bumps on full display. Princess Diana set the tone in 1982 during her pregnancy with Prince William when she showed off her style during engagements and outings. In the years since, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more royal mommies-to-be have displayed their bumps on the world stage. Scroll to see the royal bumps through the years.

 

Princess Diana was two weeks away from giving birth to her first child, Prince William, when she was photographed supporting her husband at a Polo match in 1982. The People’s Princess was on the forefront of the maternity style movement in a green Catherine Walker dress.

 

Two years later, Diana would continue to show off her posh maternity attire while pregnant with Prince Harry in 1984.

 

Sarah Ferguson’s baby bump poked through during an outing at a ski championship in 1990. At the time, Fergie was expecting her baby girl Princess Eugenie, who would join her sister Princess Beatrice.

 

Meghan Markle proudly cradled her and Prince Harry’s “little bump” during a walkabout in Sydney, Australia in October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019.

 

 

Third time and it’s still the charm! Kate Middleton showcased baby bump number three in March 2018. The following month, the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed her and Prince William’s third child Prince Louis. The royals are also parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

 

Blue for boy! Crown Princess Victoria’s baby bump took center stage in October 2015. The future Queen was pregnant with Prince Oscar as she stood with her oldest child Princess Estelle and husband Prince Daniel.

 

 

Queen Letizia and King Felipe stepped out in April 2007 – ahead of the arrival of their second daughter Infanta Sofia of Spain. The then Princess and Prince were already parents to Princess Leonor, who was born two years earlier in 2005.

 

 

Princess Madeleine showed off her bump in a blush pink number in 2015 while out with her husband Chris O’Neill and daughter Princess Leonore. At the time, the royal was pregnant with her second child Prince Nicolas. Madeleine would also go on to welcome her third child Princess Adrienne in 2018.

 

 

Queen Maxima had a laugh as she held on to her baby bump during the official opening of the FMO Development Bank building in September 2003. At the time, the Queen was pregnant with her first child, Catharina-Amalia. Maxima and her husband King Willem-Alexander are also parents to Princess Ariane and Princess Alexia.

 

Princess Sofia proudly showed off baby bump number two in July 2017. The royal was pregnant with her and Prince Carl Philip’s now one-year-old son Prince Gabriel while she walked with her husband and oldest son Prince Alexander.

 

Zara Tindall cradled her bump as she made her way to church service in April 2018. At the time, the Queen’s granddaughter was pregnant with daughter Lena. Zara and her husband Mike shared the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage prior to her pregnancy. Little Lena is in good company with big sister Mia who was born in 2014.

 

Tatiana Santo Domingo was pregnant with her oldest child Alexandre during the Telva Fashion Awards in November 2012. The Monaco royal showed off her bump in an all-black dress. Tatiana, who is married to Andrea Casiraghi, is mother to India and Maximilian, who she welcomed earlier this year.

 

