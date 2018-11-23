View 8 pics | Back to story

Fashion Queens: Meghan Markle, Beatrice Borromeo and more of this week's best-dressed royals

PHOTO GALLERY

...
Fashion Queens: Meghan Markle, Beatrice Borromeo and more of this week's best-dressed royals
You're reading

Fashion Queens: Meghan Markle, Beatrice Borromeo and more of this week's best-dressed royals

1/8
Queen Maxima gives masterclass in elegant accessories during state visit
Next

Queen Maxima gives masterclass in elegant accessories during state visit
Meghan Markle burgundy coat

Meghan Markle burgundy coat

With pregnant Meghan Markle attending not one, but two pre-Thanksgiving events, Monaco's glam royals celebrating National Day, Duchess Kate stepping out in London and Queen Maxima looking ravishing in rubies, this week's royal style did not disappoint! Scroll through to check out all the must-see looks of the past seven days. 

 

American princess Meghan Markle got into the Thanksgiving spirit on the eve of the major holiday by visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen in London wearing a burgundy look perfect for fall.  

Meghan Markle black white gown
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle black white gown

The Duchess of Sussex wore a two-piece Safiyaa evening ensemble that showed off her growing baby bump as she stepped out with husband Prince Harry for the Royal Variety Performance 2018 at London Palladium.

Beatrice Borromeo camel coat
© Getty Images

Beatrice Borromeo camel coat

Monaco royal Beatrice Borromeo channeled her late grandmother-in-law Grace Kelly in a 1950s style camel coat and black fascinator – as well as movie star sunglasses – at the Monaco National Day Celebrations at the palace in Monte-Carlo.

Queen Letizia check dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia check dress

Queen Letizia of Spain's chic check dress by Pedro del Hierro was a fashion work of art, perfect for her arrival at the inaugural event of the bicentennial of the Prado Museum.

Queen Maxima berry coat
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima berry coat

Argentina-born Queen Maxima of the Netherlands also wore the season's hottest royal hue – impressively, from head to toe! – to welcome President of Singapore Halimah Yacob to the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

Queen Maxima ruby tiara

Queen Maxima ruby tiara

Joined by her husband King Willem-Alexander, the Buenos Aires native donned some spectacular rubies and a glam red off-the-shoulder couture gown by Claes Iversen to match for the official state banquet for Singapore's president which was also held at the Palace in Amsterdam.

Kate Middleton burgundy skirt suit
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton burgundy skirt suit

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge was chic in burgundy as she made a visit to the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab in London, England wearing Paule Ka.

Princess Charlene National Day 2018
© Getty Images

Princess Charlene National Day 2018

Princess Charlene of Monaco stood at attention in style as she celebrated the principality's National Day with the princely family. Prince Albert's wife wore a print coat, midi length skirt and over-the-knee boots for the occasion.

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries