Queen Maxima gives masterclass in elegant accessories during state visit

Queen Maxima gives masterclass in elegant accessories during state visit
Queen Maxima gives masterclass in elegant accessories during state visit

Queen Maxima glitters at state banquet in crown jewels and elegant one-shouldered gown: Photo album
Queen Maxima glitters at state banquet in crown jewels and elegant one-shouldered gown: Photo album
Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center
Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center

When it comes to choosing the perfect accessories, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is hard to beat. The Dutch royal scored a perfect ten for the ensemble she put together for the second day of the state visit of President Halimah Yacob of Singapore and her husband, Mohammed Abdullah Alhabshee. Maxima accompanied the VIP visitors on a trip to a horticultural center in Bleiswijk, in the province of South Holland – and not even having to put on a protective white jacket could cramp her style! The fun visit took place on the final day of the two-day state visit, the day after Maxima and her husband King Willem-Alexander hosted the president and her husband at the Royal Palace of Amsterdam during a glittering state dinner. The mum-of-three put in a glittering appearance – literally – wearing a stunning ruby tiara.

Scroll through gallery to see the best pictures of the final day of the state visit of the Singapore president and her husband.

Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center
Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center

Anyone who follows Queen Maxima's royal style on a regular basis knows she's a huge fan of wide-brimmed hats. The Argentine royal donned a lovely fawn version for Thursday's visit which complemented her outfit perfectly.

Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center
Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center

The perfect accessory set also included a matching pair of leather gloves with button detailing and a suede bag.

Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center
Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center

Maxima's wardrobe also features houndstooth as a regular staple. On Thursday she doubled up on her pattern favorite with a coat and matching dress underneath.

Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center
Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center

The chic outfit was momentarily covered up as Maxima and her guests donned protective outerwear for their visit to the Greenhouse Horticulture and Flower Bulbs business unit, which is a demonstration and research center of Wageningen University & Research (WUR).

Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center
Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center

The trio's informative trip included a focus on sustainable farming and urban farming, innovative horticulture, healthy food and food safety.

Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center
Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center

During the visit the president and her husband joined their host in checking out some colorful tulips, the flower for which Holland is well known. The country is often affectionately referred to as "the flower shop of the world" and tulip festivals are celebrated throughout the country in the spring.

Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center
Queen Maxima visits Horticultural Center

An upward facing shot of the Queen shows off her delicate earrings to perfection. The multicolor crystal drop jewels were slightly more minimal than the statement earrings she often favors. In fact, all of the jewelry she chose was more on the delicate side.

