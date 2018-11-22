View 9 pics | Back to story

Queen Maxima glitters at state banquet in crown jewels and elegant one-shouldered gown: Photo album

Queen Maxima glitters at state banquet in crown jewels and elegant one-shouldered gown: Photo album
Queen Maxima glitters at state banquet in crown jewels and elegant one-shouldered gown: Photo album

Queen Maxima at state banquet in Amersterdam
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima at state banquet in Amersterdam

It was one of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands’ most glamorous appearances of recent months. The Dutch Queen was glittering – literally – as she joined her husband King Willem-Alexander at a state banquet at the royal palace in Amsterdam thrown in honor of special guests, President Halimah Yacob of Singapore and her husband Mohammed Abdullah Alhabshee of Singapore. The evening dinner marked the end of the first day of the trip of the VIP guests, who are spending two days in the Netherlands to promote and celebrate diplomatic, economic and cultural ties. The day began with an official welcome outside the Palace in Dam Square, where President Halimah Yacob inspected the guard and laid a wreath at the National Monument. Maxima chose another stunning outfit for the occasion in a hue of vibrant purple – and finished off with a wide-brimmed statement hat.

Scroll through gallery to see the best pictures from the official visit…

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander

The King and Queen pose with President Halimah Yacob for official photos which show off Maxima's gorgeous gown. The one-sleeved number in a bold berry hue is by designer Claes Iversen, from the Dutch label's new collection.

maxima-state-banquet-4a

maxima-state-banquet-4a

Giving Maxima's outfit extra sparkle was the beautiful Ruby Peacock Tiara. The stunning piece dates back to 1987, when it was commisioned by Queen Wilhelmina, using rubies which had belonged to her father's first wife.

maxima-state-banquet-1a

maxima-state-banquet-1a

King Willem-Alexander, who was decked out in white tie and the Military William Order gave a speech. He said: "Welcome to Amsterdam. My wife and I have been looking forward to your visit… we are honored to have you here. The Netherlands cherishes our special relationship with Singapore – a country that isn’t afraid to embrace the future."

Queen Maxima during state banquet
© WENN

Queen Maxima during state banquet

Dutch dignitaries joined King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace of Amsterdam for the special occasion.  

Queen Maxima during state banquet
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima during state banquet

The Argentina-born royal also wore the tiara's matching ruby earrings and the Mellerio Ruby Brooch.

maxima-state-banquet-6a
© WENN

maxima-state-banquet-6a

Earlier in day, Maxima had showcased another striking outfit as she joined her husband in officially welcoming the president and her husband outside the Palace in Dam Square.

maxima-state-banquet-5a
© WENN

maxima-state-banquet-5a

The Dutch Queen looked resplendent in a plum-hued oversize jacket with matching gloves and vertiginous shoes.

Queen Maxima during state visit
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima during state visit

The finishing touch to the outfit, however, was undoubtedly her statement hat - a wide-brimmed number in the same vibrant color.

© ¡HOLA!

