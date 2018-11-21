View 10 pics | Back to story

Meghan Markle spends Thanksgiving eve with some special friends – all the best photos

Meghan Markle kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday with a special engagement. The Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London to see how the funds from the Together: Our Community Cookbook are making a difference.

The kitchen, which was set up by women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, holds a special place in the Duchess’ heart as she has made various private visits with the women since the beginning of the year. Scroll through to see the touching moments from the visit.

 

The mommy-to-be looked comfy and chic as she stepped out in Club Monaco. The 37-year-old wore the burgundy Sallyet dress and matching Dalina coat. Meghan kept her footwear sleek, as she wore a pair of black Givenchy slip on booties.

There were enough hugs to go around as the Duchess made her way into the Al Manaar Community Center.

 

Seven weeks after the release of the fundraising cookbook, Meghan and the women of the community kitchen’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. Together has sold over 40,000 compies in the U.K and raised $270,000.

 

The money raised has gone towards renovations for the kitchen, which has gone from staying open two days a week to seven.

 

Bumpin’ around the kitchen! Meghan put on an apron and joined the women in the kitchen as they prepared the meals. The Duchess was all smiles as she held on to her bump during the visit.

 

 

Meghan got hands on, cutting up vegetables that were being prepped for one of the meals.

 

Mix it up! Meghan had a laugh as she got her hands on a pot of vegetables.

 

Meghan tested out some of the kitchen's new appliances. According to Meghan's office in Kensington Palace, the new space provides “a safe and professional space for the women to cook, gather and run activities within their community,”

 

Prepared with love! For the occasion, Meghan brought in friend and Michelin starred chef Clare Smyth. The women joined members of the community as they prepped 300 meals to be delivered to homeless shelters, nursing homes and women’s refuges.

 

After preparing meals, Meghan sat with a group of women from the community center, who shared how they plan to launch their own projects. During the conversation, the former actress expressed how happy she is to see the work that is getting done.

 

“It starts from one idea and from this one idea starts so much,” she said. “I’m so proud of you.”

 

Meghan ended her visit with a group photo. “It hasn’t been a year yet," she said about the efforts. "From that standpoint, what you have achieved in that short space of time — it’s really exciting.”

 

