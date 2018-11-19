View Galleries
Prince Philip, 96, in 'good spirits' after successful hip replacement surgery
Prince Philip successfully underwent a full hip replacement operation on Wednesday, April 4. Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the...
Queen Elizabeth breaks royal record on 70th wedding anniversary
As the world’s current longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth has broken a number of records in her lifetime. On Monday, November 20, Her Majesty...
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip share gorgeous 70th wedding anniversary portrait
A gorgeous new portrait has been released in honor of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, November 20. The...
How Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary
The Queen and Prince Philip are due to mark their platinum wedding anniversary on Monday, November 20, and have a very special celebration planned....
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Christmas cards auctioned for high price
Christmas in August! A collection of 35 Christmas cards sent by Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh sold at an auction on Friday in...