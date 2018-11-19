View 9 pics | Back to story

How Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have lived happily ever for the last for 71 years

...
How Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have lived happily ever for the last for 71 years
You're reading

How Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have lived happily ever for the last for 71 years

1/9
Guess which popular children’s book Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be reading to their baby
Next

Guess which popular children’s book Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be reading to their baby
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, engagement
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, engagement

November 20, 2018 marks 71 years of marriage of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The royal pair’s love has stood the test of time – and new additions to their ever-growing family. Through it all, the 92-year-old Monarch and her 96-year-old Prince have been side-by-side.

The Queen spoke about the love of her life during their golden wedding anniversary. "All too often, I fear, Prince Philip has had to listen to me speaking. Frequently we have discussed my intended speech beforehand and, as you will imagine, his views have been expressed in a forthright manner," she shared.

"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

Scroll through to see some of the best moments from the couple’s last 71 years of marriage.

 

Young and in love

The Queen and Prince met in 1934 at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark and Prince George of Kent. The pair announced their engagement on July 9, 1947, marking the first major milestone in their relationship.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wedding
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wedding

Wedding Day

Elizabeth and Philip’s engagement was brief. The pair tied the knot four months after announcing their engagement at the Westminster Abbey. The royals have made history as the longest marriage of any British sovereign.

 

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Charles and Anne
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Charles and Anne

Proud Parents

Does this photo look familiar? A young Princess Anne reaches for Prince Philip’s face (ala Prince Louis and Prince Charles) during a photo session with the Queen, Philip and their oldest child Prince Charles. The photo was taken on the grounds of Clarence house before Princes Edward and Andrew were born.

 

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip children
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip children

A complete family

A few years later, the duo completed their family. The royal pair posed with their four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward inside of Buckingham Palace in 1972.

 

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Trouping the Colour
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Trouping the Colour

Family first!

The annual Trouping the Colour event is one moment where the Queen and Philip are surrounded by their entire family. 2017 was Philip, who stepped down from royal duties, last year attending the event and he was all smiles as he stood next to his leading lady.

 

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip diamond wedding anniversary
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip diamond wedding anniversary

The look of love!

After 60 years of marriage, the Queen and Philip still had eyes for each other. The royal pair celebrated their Diamond Wedding anniversary with the release of a sweet portrait.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip royal cup

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip royal cup

He’s still got it!

Philip proved that he still knows how to put a smile on his lady’s face. The pair shared a laugh during the Royal Windsor Cup in June 2018.

 

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip weddings
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip weddings

Special Moments

While the Prince has stepped down from his official royal duties – he doesn’t miss an opportunity to stand by the Queen’s side during big moments. The pair were as happy as could be as they witnessed the wedding days of two of their great-grandchildren in 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May. And Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Royal PDA

That’s where Prince Harry got it from! The Prince and the Queen shared a rare moment of PDA during the Service of Commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan in 2015.

 

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries