Six months of romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first milestone as husband and wife

Six months of romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first milestone as husband and wife
Six months of romance: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first milestone as husband and wife

See Prince Charles as a doting grandpa, jokester and more in 70th birthday portraits
See Prince Charles as a doting grandpa, jokester and more in 70th birthday portraits
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached a milestone in their marriage! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said “I do” on May 19. The world watched as the British royal and the actress exchange their vows in front of their closet family and friends. Since their big day, all eyes have been on them as they have put their love on display and collectively done work close to their hearts.

From their first kiss to their first baby announcement, here is a look at the first six months of Meghan and Harry’s marriage.

 

Meghan used her wedding day to bring her and Harry's love full circle with a surprise addition to her custom gown. The Duchess revealed the sweet gesture the moment she was reunited with her custom gown for the first time. 

 

"Beautiful. Somewhere in here, there's a piece of… did you see it,” she said in a clip from the Queen’s documentary. “The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It was my 'something blue.' It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date."

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dog
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dog

In October, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan welcomed a new addition to their family. The couple have kept their new four-legged family member’s name a secret but confirmed that the rescue dog is a she.

 

The pair already have one dog, Meghan’s beagle Guy, who made the move from Toronto to England with the former Suits star.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle public kiss
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle public kiss

First kiss! Harry took his and Meghan’s PDA to the next level, after winning the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in July.

 

After being presented with the trophy, the 34-year-old royal kissed his wife in front of the crowd of fans and royal watchers.

 

Harry and Meghan Pregnancy announcement
Harry and Meghan Pregnancy announcement

Parents-to be! Harry and Meghan made the announcement that they are expecting their first child, five months after saying “I do.”

 

Kensington Palace shared the news – after kicking off their royal tour – in a statement that read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

 

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

 

A day later, Meghan put her bump on display during their trip to Australia. Prince Harry opened up about finally sharing the news during a sweet speech.

 

 "Genuinely, thank you for the incredibly warm welcome and the chance to meet so many Aussies from all walks of life. And, we also genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby. Boy or girl. So thank you very, very much."

 

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk about
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk about

The royal tour saw the Duke and Duchess full of love and happiness as they shared the experience with their unborn child. The duo explored Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji and often walked hand-in-hand as the mommy-to-be cradled her bump.

 

During one of the stops, the Prince even shared his desire to have a baby girl.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invictus
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invictus

Back where it all started! Harry and Meghan returned the event where they made their debut – this time as husband and wife. The royal pair attended this year’s Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia.

 

 This year, Meghan had a bigger role. Attending more of the competitions with her husband and even taking the stage to give a speech.

 

“It’s such an honor to be here tonight with all of you and supporting my husband at the Invictus Games, which he founded four years ago,” she told the crowd.

 

“In a short span of time, the games have evolved into an international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship.”

 

Last year the couple made waves as they made their first public appearance during the wheelchair tennis match.

 

Meghan Markle forrest picture by Prince Harry

Meghan Markle forrest picture by Prince Harry

A trip to remember! Harry and Meghan, who wore his coat, found a moment to sneak away and enjoy the Whakarewarewa forest in New Zealand with their little bump. Harry stepped behind the camera to capture the intimate photo of his wife after the duo decided to ditch their security and press on their final day of the tour.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal couple have had their fair share of sweet moments. During a stop in Dubbo, Harry and Meghan proved that they were the perfect team. The unexpected rain called for some unexpected moments, as they two braved the rain under the same umbrella.

 

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal albert hall
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal albert hall

November saw the pair marking a milestone engagement. The Duke and Duchess joined other senior royals – for the first time – during the Festival of Remembrance Service at the Royal Albert Hall.

 

