See Prince Charles as a doting grandpa, jokester and more in 70th birthday portraits

Prince Charles and family
Prince Charles and family

70 has never looked better! Prince Charles celebrated his milestone 70th birthday on November 16, and royal photographer Chris Jackson was there to capture all of the moments leading up to the special day.

 

Since, the palace has released a set of photos taken by the famed photographer of the royal, showing him in a new light. From royal to grandfather – and all of the in between. Scroll through to see Prince Charles’ endearing birthday portraits.

 

Clarence House released this image featuring the royal, his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. His two sons, William and Harry. Their respective wives Kate and Meghan. And his three grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis. The royal family all coordinated in blue and white outfits, as they posed in the gardens of Clarence House on September 5.

 

Prince Louis steals the show
Prince Louis steals the show

Have a laugh! The family couldn’t keep it together as the youngest member stole the show. During a break, in between shots, six-month-old Prince Louis took the opportunity to reach for his grandfather’s nose, causing the rest of the royals to double over in a fit of laughter.

 

 

Prince Charles and Prince Louis
Prince Charles and Prince Louis

Grandpa Wales! Chris captured this tender moment between Charles and Louis, which ended up becoming the cover image for The Sunday Times magazine. The photo shows the royal in rare form – as a doting grandfather – while he cuddles close to the little royal.

 

In the documentary, Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70, Louis’ father Prince William opened up about his father’s relationship with his grandchildren.

 

“Having more time with him at home would be lovely and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren,” the Duke said. “Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.”

 

 

Prince Charles and Princess Anne
Prince Charles and Princess Anne

Always looking for a laugh, Charles and his sister Princess Anne were caught sharing a joke while they waited for the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace.

 

 

Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William
Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William

He's at it again! Charles, William and Harry were a dapper trio in their uniforms during a photo session at the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force in July. During the moment, which was turned into commemorative stamps, the royals broke character after sharing a joke.

 

 

Prince Charles, royal train
Prince Charles, royal train

His work is never done! The royal was captured reading briefing notes while taking a trip on the Royal Train to Durham from London.

 

 

Prince Charles feeding his chickens
Prince Charles feeding his chickens

Before getting to work on the royal front, Prince Charles was captured feeding his prized chickens first thing in the morning at his home in Highgrove.

 

 

Prince Charles, highgrove house
Prince Charles, highgrove house

What a view! The future King took in the British sunshine as he worked in the gardens of Highgrove House in July 2018.

 

 

