© Getty Images

It may have been Prince Charles’ birthday – but the work didn’t stop for Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are fresh off a busy weekend of events, attended back-to-back engagements in South Yorkshire on November 14.

 

The royal duo was present for the grand opening of McLaren Auto, before opening the brand new Centrepoint learning hub. Scroll through to see the best pictures from the Duke and Duchess’ day out.

 

Start your engines! Prince William and Kate Middleton started their day at McLaren Auto’s new composite technology center. The location will be used to design and construct lightweight carbon fiber tubs and provide 200 new job opportunities for the area.

 

© Getty Images

The outing called for a chic design. The stylish Duchess dazzled in a navy blue coat dress by Eponine London. Look familiar? Kate stepped out for the first time in the look in 2017. 

 

© Getty Images

Kate and William met with McLaren’s STEM Ambassadors, who work to encourage more student involvement.

 

Duke, Duchess Cambridge Centrepoint reveal

The big reveal! The Duke and Duchess attended the grand opening of the Andy Norman Learning Hub in Barnsley. The royal pair has been active with the organization, which is the UK's leading charity for homeless youth.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal 

Prince William and Kate Middleton centrepoint hub

William and Kate were all ears as they sat with a group of volunteers at the center. The Andy Norman Learning Hub was built to provide a space and resources for young people in the region who are at risk of homelessness. The center is also set to help them improve the skills that will foster independence.

 

Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal 

© Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton kitchen

It’s getting hot in here! William and Kate put on their aprons and got in the kitchen. The royals were hands on. Joining volunteers and young people, who use the service, to prepare lunch. The Duke was on soup duty as Kate mended the bread station.

 

 

© Getty Images

Kate Middleton cutting bread

During their time in the kitchen, the parents-of-three learned about the center’s health programs and desire to help the community. The pair also learned about the #bigbroth fundraising campaign that serves soup with a side of smiles and works to raise money to help centrepoint support homeless youth. 

 

 

