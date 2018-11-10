View 11 pics | Back to story

The fab four is back! After a busy 16-day autumn tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a public reunion with their royal family at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 10. The entire royal clan was out in full force, most notably with Harry and Meghan being joined by the other half of their "fab foursome": Prince William and Kate Middleton

 

Scroll through our gallery to see all the best photos (and attendees) from the touching event which commemorates "those who lost their lives in conflicts."

 

Heads turned as Meghan and Harry arrived in their formal attire. This marks the first time the 37-year-old American has attended the annual event, and the 34-year-old prince's festival premiere as a married man.  This year's Festival is a centenary, since 100 years have passed since the end of the First World War. The Festival was set to be broadcast live on BBC One from the Royal Albert Hall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a stylish arrival of their own in the evening, complementing Meghan and Harry with a similar appearance. Like the Suits alum, Kate also donned a black frock, while Wililam wore the same blue suit and striped red-and-blue tie as his brother. Of course, they all pinned a poppy emblem to their outfits, adding to the remembrance.

Make way for Her Majesty! Queen Elizabeth was all smiles as she stepped out for the occasion, which was presented by Huw Edwards, in an all-black ensemble, which she topped with a warming shawl. The 92-year-old monarch adorned herself with a signature set of pearls and a special poppies brooch.

The Countess of Wessex certainly followed the all-black dress trend, but added an elegant touch. Sophie's knee-length LBD featured lovely lace detailing, which almost looked like the outline of poppies.

Princess Anne was prepared for the rain with her dark navy overcoat. Underneath was, of course, a black dress.

 

Black velvet! Queen Elizabeth's cousin Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, looked exceptionally chic at the ceremony. We loved her velvet dress, on which she pinned a dazzling diamond brooch to the neckline. We also appreciated her handbag, which popped against the otherwise dark outfit.

 

The Duchess of Cornwall also attended the commemorative event, wearing a monochrome outfit. 

She enjoyed the performances alongside her spot in the box with Prince Charles. These included: Sir Tom Jones, Sheridan Smith, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones. 

 

Meghan and Harry took in the evening with their royal family, which also included sets from the Kingdom Choir with the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and the Band of HM Royal Marines. The former actress, who is pregnant with her and Harry's first child, wore a lovely black Stella McCartney coat for the poignant event. 

Mom-of-three Kate dressed demurely in a black Roland Mouret number, which she expetly paired with modish Jimmy Choo heels. However, it was her three poppies that were the focus of the outfit.

It must have been hard for attendees to watch the festival with these public figures in the box! Next up for the family is acknowledging Remembrance Sunday, where they will pay their respects. Meghan is expected to join the Queen to view the Remembrance Day Service from the balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office building as per tradition. On Sunday evening, the royals are also due to attend a service to mark the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey.

 

