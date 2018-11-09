View 8 pics | Back to story

date 2018-11-09

A who's who of Monaco's new generation of royal women

A who’s who of Monaco's new generation of royal women
A who’s who of Monaco's new generation of royal women

Marie Chevallier
Marie Chevallier

Monaco’s royal family is full of influential women! The women in the family are the perfect blend of style and elegance just like Grace Kelly. While Prince Albert, Princess Stephanie and Princess Caroline are on the forefront of carrying their parents’ legacy, it’s their children who paving the way for the next generation.

 

Charlotte Casiraghi, Pauline Ducruet and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi are just three of the family’s standout young women. Scroll through to meet the next generation of Monaco’s leading ladies – who are following in Princess Grace’s footsteps.

 

Marie Chevallier

Meet the future Mrs. Louis Ducruet. Marie met and fell in love with her fiancé, who is 12th in line to the throne, while studying at Western Carolina University. Ahead of her engagement, Marie was present during numerous high-profile events with Louis and his family.

 

Even recently posing with his sister’s Pauline and Camille during Influencer Awards in Monaco. Marie has called both France and Monaco home, and was a French tutor during her time in college. Now, the bride-to-be’s Instagram is filled with pictures of the couple’s new dog, and various trips around Europe, Asia and the US.

 

Tatiana Santo Domingo

Tatiana Santo Domingo

Tatiana Santo Domingo

Tatiana became a member of the Monaco royal family when she married Andrea Casiraghi – who is fourth in line to the throne – in 2013. The 34-year-old heiress was born in New York, but raised in Geneva, Switzerland.

 

Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law is mother to Alexandre, India and Maximillian. Tatiana is also one of the co-founders of Muzungu Sisters, which focuses on buying and selling handmade garments for a fair price and advocates for ethical business practices.

 

Charlotte Casiraghi
Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte is the stylish granddaughter of Prince Ranier III and Princess Grace who is the eleventh in line to the throne. Prince Caroline’s daughter is a trained equestrian and the official equestrian ambassador to Gucci.

 

On top of her athleticism, the 32-year-old worked as a journalist. Charlotte is engaged to Dimitri Rassam and share a son. Charlotte is also mother to four-year-old Raphael from her previous relationship with Gad Elmaleh.

 

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi

Prince Albert’s oldest daughter is stepping out of her own. Though she will not inherit a royal title, the 26-year-old is following her father’s footsteps with philanthropy. “My father is an incredible person.

 

He is someone I look up to for many reasons and has such a big heart,” she told HOLA! USA. “I hope we can work on humanitarian projects together in the future.” Jazmin’s roots aren’t just in giving back. Albert’s daughter has also starred in an indie film and is set to release her first single, Fearless.

 

Camille Gottlieb
Camille Gottlieb

Camille Gottlieb

Camille has her grandmother Princess Grace’s style and elegance – with an additional edge! Princess Stephanie of Monaco welcomed her youngest daughter on July 15, 1998 with her former bodyguard and boyfriend Jean-Raymond Gottlieb at the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco.

 

Unlike her older sister, Pauline Ducruet, who is 13th in line to the Monegasque throne, Camille does not have succession rights because her parents never married. Princess Stephanie’s daughter has a strong passion for animals.

 

The 20-year-old has helped raise baby tigers in Asia and has paid a visit to Sri Lanka’s Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage. Camille has over 24 thousand followers on Instagram, where she showcases her fabulous life with her family and luxury travels.

 

While she remains lowkey like the rest of her family – all eyes were on the royal when she posted a picture that bore a striking resemblance to her grandmother Grace Kelly.

 

Photo: Instagram/@camille gottlieb

Princess Alexandra of Hanover

Princess Alexandra of Hanover

Princess Alexandra of Hanover

Alexandra is the only child of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Prince Ernst. The 19-year-old is a competitive figure skater, who has competed in Monaco’s Skate 7 competition and represented Monaco in the 2015 European Youth Olympic Festival.

 

The young royal made her debut in royal life in 2015, when she attended Monaco’s famous Rose Ball. The teen remains low key, occasional making appearances with her cousins at various fashion events.

 

Pauline Ducruet
Pauline Ducruet

Pauline Ducruet

Like her little sister, Pauline takes after her stylish grandmother. Princess Stephanie’s oldest daughter is forging a path of her own in fashion. The 24-year-old attend Parsons New School of Design in New York City.

 

Pauline mentioned that for the longest time, she was unaware of her famous grandmother’s star power. "Most of the things that I know about her and stories that I’ve heard are from my mom," she told Town and Country magazine. "She would talk about how she was as a mother and not as the big actress that she was. After awhile, I got to know who she was as an icon, and I’m so proud of this."

 

Like her sister, Pauline, who is the fourteenth in line to the throne, has an impressive following on Instagram and uses the platform to showcase her fabulous life and work.

Beatrice Borromeo
Beatrice Borromeo

Beatrice Borromeo

Beatrice is the wife of Pierre Casiraghi, who is the eighth in line to the throne. The Italian journalist and the royal tied the knot during two very lavish wedding ceremonies in 2015. The 33-year-old is mother to two boys. Stefano, who was born in 2017, and Francesco – who was born in May 2018.

 

