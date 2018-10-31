Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand has drawn to a close. The couple ended the triumphant royal trip with a busy day in Rotorua, New Zealand - completing their 76th and final engagement at the end of the day during a trip to Redwoods Tree Walk - a 700m-long walkway of suspension bridges between 117-year-old Redwood trees. As the curtain came down on the couple's first ever overseas tour they looked closer than ever - holding hands throughout the day and sharing loving looks and glances. The pair began the day with their hands entwined as they arrived at Te Papaiouru Marae, where they were treated to a traditional Mouri welcome ceremony. Also on the agenda for their fourth day in New Zealand was an official lunch and a visit to a Kiwi breeding programme in Rainbow Springs.
