View 15 pics | Back to story

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry closer than ever as tour wraps in New Zealand: last day highlights

...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry closer than ever as tour wraps in New Zealand: last day highlights
You're reading

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry closer than ever as tour wraps in New Zealand: last day highlights

1/15
Kate Middleton Wore A Chic Catsuit-Like Ensemble at Coach Core & Even Played Tennis
Next

Kate Middleton Wore A Chic Catsuit-Like Ensemble at Coach Core & Even Played Tennis
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand has drawn to a close. The couple ended the triumphant royal trip with a busy day in Rotorua, New Zealand - completing their 76th and final engagement at the end of the day during a trip to Redwoods Tree Walk - a 700m-long walkway of suspension bridges between 117-year-old Redwood trees. As the curtain came down on the couple's first ever overseas tour they looked closer than ever - holding hands throughout the day and sharing loving looks and glances. The pair began the day with their hands entwined as they arrived at Te Papaiouru Marae, where they were treated to a traditional Mouri welcome ceremony. Also on the agenda for their fourth day in New Zealand was an official lunch and a visit to a Kiwi breeding programme in Rainbow Springs.

Scroll through gallery to see all the highlights from the final day of the couple's royal tour.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

There was an enthusiastic welcome waiting for Prince Harry and his wife in Te Papaiouru Marae, where they were treated to a formal powhiri, or Maori welcoming ceremony.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

During the engagement Harry spoke for around a minute in Maori - with gasps of awe when he used the word "whaiaipo", or sweetheart. He said: "One of the joys of our visit to New Zealand has been the opportunity to meet so many young New Zealanders who are devoting their talents and energy to making a difference...There are creative, gifted and caring Te Arawa Rangatahi (young people) here, who are using their talents to preserve and promote the Maori language, to support mental wellbeing, and to achieve in areas that will benefit their communities, and their country."

Meghan Markle in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle in New Zealand

Meghan looked gorgeous in her Stella McCartney dress - but the real talking point of her outfit was her jade green pendant necklace - which has a special spiritual significance. The stone is known as the Pounama, and it is only found in the South Island of New Zealand. This particular necklace is from leading Maori designer, Kiri Nathan, and was carved by Jason Nathan. The designer’s website states that each piece holds its own mana (integrity, strength), denoting status and power. Pounamu are usually handed down from generation to generation or given as a gift to affirm relationships, love and safe journeys.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

The royal visitors were presented with traditional Maori cloaks, or Korowai. Harry referenced the special gifts during a speech - which featured several words in Maouri - to his hosts: "Thank you for the beautiful cloak you have so kindly gifted to myself and the Duchess. We appreciate the skill of the weavers who made it, and the aroha (compassion) that has gone into its creation. This cloak is a taonga (possession) that will be cherished in our family."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

Meghan and Harry are now both pros at the Hongi, the traditional Maori greeting. they had plenty of chances to show off their skills during their four days in New Zealand.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

In line with tradition, Meghan removed her shoes during a visit to Te Papaiouru, Ohinemutu, in Rotorua, before a lunch at which she and Harry were the guests of honor.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

Prince Harry was given a tewhatewha, a Maori weapon with a point at one end and an axe at the other. The was a moment of merriment when he was warned he should not take it to Twickenham when England play New Zealand. Trevor Maxwell, on the local district council, said: "I am sure you are going to Twickenham when the All Blacks play England on November 11 - make sure you don't take that."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

Meghan's second outfit of the day - a pleated midi skirt and jumper - by her wedding dress designer Givenchy - for a public walkabout in Rotorua. She teamed the look with her trusty Manolo Blahnik heels and her hair in a tousled bun, both details that she kept the same throughout the day.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

Meghan and Harry visited a Kiwi breeding programme in Rainbow Springs, where they learned all about the country’s national bird. and met conservationists working to protect the species. The couple were asked to name a pair of three-day old chicks - Meghan called hers Koha (gift) and Harry named his Tihei (sneeze of life).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

Meghan and her husband looked lost in their own little world as they strolled hand-in-hand between 117-year-old Redwood trees. It was the final engagement of the tour at the Redwoods Tree Walk - a 700m-long walkway of suspension bridges

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

The scenery was absolutely beautiful as the couple enjoyed their walk. Meghan - who is thought to be around four-months pregnant had changed into a more casual set of clothes, exploring the forest in flat shoes and a warm puffa jacket.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

Harry and Meghan take in the sights from one of the forest's walkways.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

At one point the couple met a community of mountain bikers who are based in the forest. Meghan shook hands with one of the mini members of the group. Harry described the forest as "heaven" telling the bikers, "do you know how lucky you are to have a place like this?"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand

They couple steal a moment to themselves and take a moment to enjoy the scenery alone. No doubt they will always look back fondly on moments such as this - of which there were several on their incredible 16-day tour.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries