Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making the best out of the time they have left on their royal tour. The Duke and Duchess spent their penultimate day in New Zealand showing off their competitive sides, getting their hands dirty and connecting with young members of the community.
Day 15 of the Duke and Duchess’ royal tour was jam packed with engagements and special moments. Scroll through to see all of the highlights – and watch out for the wellies.
Prince Harry sweetly assisted Meghan Markle as they started their day at the North Shore in Redvale, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on hand to dedicate the area to the Queen’s Canopy.