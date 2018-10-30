View 13 pics | Back to story

Meghan as you’ve never seen her before – ‘welly wanging’ and getting competitive with Prince Harry!

See how this American princess got into the Halloween spirit with the royals
See how this American princess got into the Halloween spirit with the royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle North Shore
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making the best out of the time they have left on their royal tour. The Duke and Duchess spent their penultimate day in New Zealand showing off their competitive sides, getting their hands dirty and connecting with young members of the community.

 

Day 15 of the Duke and Duchess’ royal tour was jam packed with engagements and special moments. Scroll through to see all of the highlights – and watch out for the wellies.

 

Prince Harry sweetly assisted Meghan Markle as they started their day at the North Shore in Redvale, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on hand to dedicate the area to the Queen’s Canopy.

 

 

Prince Harry Queen's Canopy
The couple, unveiled the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, dedicated to the campaign. During the program the Duke spoke about the moment saying: “My wife and I are delighted to be here at the opening of this covenant which will form part of the Queen’s Canopy Network.”

 

The pair, once again had a run in with rainy weather, but handled it like pros. 

 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plant the tree
Dig it! Harry and Meghan (mostly Meghan) joined a group of students as they planted a Kōwhai tree. The flower was one of the 53 represented on the Duchess’ veil during her royal wedding day in May.

 

Prince Harry, Welly-Waging
Things got a little competitive! Harry was coached at welly-waging by a few of the students who were on hand at the event. After the lesson, the Prince showed off his skills.

 

Meghan Markle welly-waging
The Duchess impressed (and surprised) her husband and the rest of the group when it was her turn to toss the boot. The mommy-to-be beat Harry in the fun competition.

 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle presented with baby boots
It was only appropriate that the Duke and Duchess were presented a small pair of Wellington boots for their little bundle. After successfully trying their hand at the sport, and sporting them in the rain throughout the engagement, the parents to be got another gift for their little bundle. 

 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, walkabout
Harry and Meghan slipped out of their outdoor wear and participated in a walkabout. While meeting fans, Meghan, who wore Brandon Maxwell, walked hand-in-hand with Harry and cradled her bump.

 

Meghan Markle baby jersey
After seeing fans with a sign that read “we can’t wait to meet the newest member of your team,” Meghan was presented a little jersey for her and Harry’s upcoming bundle.

 

Prince Harry walkabout
Harry sweetly got down on the level of one of the smallest well-wishers and shared a special moment. During the walkabout, the 34-year-old royal also gave words of encouragement to a six-year-old boy whose mother recently passed away.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pilars
Harry and Meghan shared gifts presented to them during their visit to Pillars. The charity, which operates around New Zealand, supports children who have parents in prison and works to break the cycle and foster connections between those children and positive role models.

 

“You are outstanding young people, and I know you will use this opportunity to create exciting futures for yourselves, and to act as role models for others,” the Duke said.

 

Meghan Markle meeting at Pillars
Meghan was presented with flowers by a young member of the program, who wore her best Princess dress for the occasion.

 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reception
Perfect style! Harry and Meghan coordinated perfectly as they arrived for an evening reception at the Aukland War Memorial Museum.

 

The Duchess recycled her Antonio Berardi midi dress, which she wore for her first event with the Prince, while Harry looked dapper in a blue suit.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Inside the reception, Harry and Meghan were entertained by dance group and met with groups of young people from various organizations. The Duke took the stage to speak about the event saying: "In my role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, it is a privilege to champion so many exceptionally talented young leaders across all 53 countries; your voices are being heard, and each and every one of you is making this change happen."

 

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

