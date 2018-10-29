View 11 pics | Back to story

date 2018-10-29

New Zealand Day 2: See what drew this shocked reaction from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and more

New Zealand Day 2: See what drew this shocked reaction from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and more
New Zealand Day 2: See what drew this shocked reaction from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and more

© Getty Images

The royal tour keeps on going! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the home stretch of their royal tour. Monday, October 29, made day 14 of their royal travels and the duo showed no signs of slowing down.

 

The second, and final, day in New Zealand saw the pair spending quality time with the youth, braving more rainy weather and even getting a slight scare.

 

Scroll through for all of the highlights from the Duke and Duchess’ second day in New Zealand.

 

Harry and Meghan were greeted by a long line of well-wishers as they walked hand-in-hand to their first engagement of the day.

© Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Susex joined young members of the community at Marenui Café where they chatted about the local mental health initiatives.

 

Jazz Thorton and Gen Mora, who founded the Voices of Hope, spoke to the parents-to-be about their organization, which was launched with an aim to provide hope to those struggling with mental health issues.

 

The couple also met with Ezekiel Raui, from the Queen’s Young Leaders initiative, who founded the Te Kotahi peer support program, after experiencing a high number of suicides at his high school.

 

Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

© Getty Images

After their chat inside, Mommy-to-be Meghan bend down to comfort five-year-old Joe Young, who became overwhelmed during the greeting.

 

 

© Getty Images

Harry wasn’t far behind his wife, when it was his turn to meet Joe, the friendly Prince got a smile out of the little boy when he playfully tickled his tummy.

 

Deputy Principal Monica Mercury later told reporters about the sweet interaction, saying: “Joe was very nervous, and Harry was very nice with him.”

 

After their introductions, Meghan and Harry treated their little well-wishers to delicious pastries from inside the café.

 

Ahead of their second engagement, Prince Harry treated those who follow the Kensington Royal Instagram page to views from his and Meghan’s helicopter ride and his social media skills.

 

“Traveling to the beautiful Abel Tasman National Park #RoyalVisitNZ,” he wrote over the photo, which was taken by him.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kesingtonroyal

© Getty Images

Back on land, and joined by Meghan, Harry took another walk along the beach. The couple were given a tour of the golden sands beach in Abel Tasman National Park by Park Ranger Andrew Lamason.

 

The duo shared another sweet moment under an umbrella as they were given a lesson on conservation programs.

 

 

© Getty Images

Harry and Meghan wrapped their trip to the national park with a group photo. Before posing for the picture, the dad-to-be thanked the crowd, and made a sweet reveal.

 

“From myself and my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here. We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family.” We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work to look after this beautiful place.”

 

© Getty Images

Harry and Meghan met with the young students and the professionals who work daily in Wellington’s film and creative industries. During the visit, the Duke playfully joked with some of the students in costume.

 

 

© Getty Images

The final engagement of the day took a turn for the spooky! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got a slight fright as they were greeted at the Courtnay Creative in Wellington. The pair were attended the event which celebrated the thriving arts scene.

 

 

© Getty Images

Picture perfect! The pair ended their day with a group photo, featuring host of creatives in costume.

 

