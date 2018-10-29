The royal tour keeps on going! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the home stretch of their royal tour. Monday, October 29, made day 14 of their royal travels and the duo showed no signs of slowing down.
The second, and final, day in New Zealand saw the pair spending quality time with the youth, braving more rainy weather and even getting a slight scare.
Scroll through for all of the highlights from the Duke and Duchess’ second day in New Zealand.
Harry and Meghan were greeted by a long line of well-wishers as they walked hand-in-hand to their first engagement of the day.