Meghan and Harry greeted with heartfelt baby gifts in New Zealand: Their first day photo album!
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New Zealand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew from Sydney to New Zealand's capital Wellington, for another action-packed royal tour day on Sunday, October, 28. After touching down in the Southwest country, all eyes were on pregnant Meghan – who had quickly changed on her flight. Donning a budget-friendly maternity dress by high-street favorite ASOS, Meghan looked happy and relaxed after the journey. Upon arrival, Harry and Meghan were greeted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and congratulated a group of Invictus Games competitors who had been on their plane.

 

Next up was a traditional welcome ceremony at Government House, attended by Dame Patsy Reddy and school children, before going to Pukeahu National War Memorial Park to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. In the grounds of the war memorial, hundreds of well-wishers gathered to catch a glimpse of the famous couple. Many of the royal fans who were lucky enough to meet Meghan and Harry in person presented the parents-to-be with presents, including toys for their unborn child.

 

According to our sister magazine HELLO!, Meghan was also gifted with a flower brooch made by ten-year-old budding fashion designer Alexandra MacKay, and took time asking the youngster how she had made it. The busy day ended with a reception held in honour of the 125th anniversary of the woman's vote, in which New Zealand was the first country to do so. Meghan, an advocate for women's rights, delivered a short speech during the evening.

 

Scroll on for more highlights!

 

© Getty Images

Prince Harry welcome in New Zealand

After arriving in the afternoon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were treated to a Ceremony of Welcome at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. First, the 34-year-old prince inspected the Honour Guard on the grounds of the house. Things then got more traditional for their Royal Highnesses. The ceremony included a 21-gun salute.

 

© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hongi greeting

The newlyweds were invited to hongi, a traditional Māori greeting that is completed by pressing one's nose and forehead, at the same time, to another. It is used at official meetings among Māori people and on major ceremonies, serving a similar meaning to a formal handshake. The couple happily participated in the custom with Governor-General’s Kuia and Kaumātua (Māori elders).

© Getty Images

Meghan Markle in ASOS maternity

Meghan perfectly performed the hongi alongside her husband on the grounds at Government House on Sunday. The former Suits star and future momma looked effortlessly stylish while doing so in a plaid Karen Walker trench coat and envibale ASOS maternity dress, which retails for only $56 - a small number compared to her previous design costs on the royal tour.

 

© Getty Images

Harry and Meghan at war memorial on royal tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid their respects at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, where they observed some minutes of silence during a Wreath Laying Ceremony and UK Memorial visit. Their Royal Highnesses laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior and then saw the site's newly unveiled UK War memorial.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tree memorial

"The UK Memorial in Wellington was commissioned to honor the shared sacrifices by New Zealanders and Britons in conflicts over the past century. The design takes the form of the UK and New Zealand’s most iconic trees, a Royal Oak and a Pōhutakawa," Kensington Palace shared along with this photo of Meghan and Harry looking up at the exquisite memorial.

 

Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

© Getty Images

Prince Harry gets special baby gift

On a brighter note, dad-to-be Harry was delighted when a well-wisher in the heaps of fans gifted him with a Buzzy Bee - a popular toy from New Zealand - for his coming bundle of joy. The prince gleefully held it up in celebration after it was passed down through rows of crowds. Prince William famously played with the toy during Prince Charles and Princess Diana's visit to the country in 1983.

© Getty Images

Meghan Markle special gift

Another sweet gift was one Meghan received: a beautiful rose brooch by ten-year-old budding fashion designer Alexandra MacKay. The Duchess pinned it onto her jacket right away, and took the time to ask the youngster how she made it. This delighted Alexandra, who replied: "I want to be a fashion designer when I grow up - this is a good start."

© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fan signs

Buzzing fans gathered in Wellington with the hopes catching a glimpse of or even getting the chance to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their first day in New Zealand. Lots of handmade posters were spotted around the city, with locals seeming pretty moved to have the royals in town.

© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome in New Zealand

In the evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex slipped into more formal attire for a special reception at Government House from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as well as leader of the opposition Simon Bridges. The event aimed to celebrate their arrival as well as the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand.

Harry and Meghan in new zealand

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive with Prime Minister JacindaArdern for a reception hosted by Gov. General NZ Dame Patsy Reddy at Government House," Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter along with this hallway-strolling shot of the group. The photo gives fans a look inside the duo's historic evening setting.

 

Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

© Getty Images

Meghan Markle in Gabriela Hearst style

The  state reception closed out their jam-packed first day, honoring women's right to vote. New Zealand was actually the first country to allow the vote, which moved Meghan to give a speech. Totally in her element, the Duchess Meghan gave an empowering speech, saying:

 

"The achievements of the women of New Zealand who campaigned for their right to vote, and were the first in the world to achieve it, are universally admired. In looking forward to this very special occasion, I reflected on the importance of this achievement, but also the larger impact of what this symbolizes. Because yes - women's suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness."

 

Meghan exuded sophistication at the special event, donning a stunning black gown by Gabriela Hearst. Continuing her knack for fashion with a purpose, she fittingly paired the dress with a traditional Maori design necklace. The mom-to-be also carried a coordinating clutch and rocked spaghetti strap heels. She kept her long, brunette locks down in loose waves, looking as radiant as ever.

