The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew from Sydney to New Zealand's capital Wellington, for another action-packed royal tour day on Sunday, October, 28. After touching down in the Southwest country, all eyes were on pregnant Meghan – who had quickly changed on her flight. Donning a budget-friendly maternity dress by high-street favorite ASOS, Meghan looked happy and relaxed after the journey. Upon arrival, Harry and Meghan were greeted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and congratulated a group of Invictus Games competitors who had been on their plane.
Next up was a traditional welcome ceremony at Government House, attended by Dame Patsy Reddy and school children, before going to Pukeahu National War Memorial Park to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. In the grounds of the war memorial, hundreds of well-wishers gathered to catch a glimpse of the famous couple. Many of the royal fans who were lucky enough to meet Meghan and Harry in person presented the parents-to-be with presents, including toys for their unborn child.
According to our sister magazine HELLO!, Meghan was also gifted with a flower brooch made by ten-year-old budding fashion designer Alexandra MacKay, and took time asking the youngster how she had made it. The busy day ended with a reception held in honour of the 125th anniversary of the woman's vote, in which New Zealand was the first country to do so. Meghan, an advocate for women's rights, delivered a short speech during the evening.
