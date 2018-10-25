View 10 pics | Back to story

Meghan surprises fans by joining Prince Harry for unique Queen Elizabeth dedication in Tongan forest

...
Meghan surprises fans by joining Prince Harry for unique Queen Elizabeth dedication in Tongan forest
Meghan surprises fans by joining Prince Harry for unique Queen Elizabeth dedication in Tongan forest

© Getty Images

After a glorious welcome reception and official dinner hosted by His Majesty King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u the previous night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry answered an early wakeup call the morning of Friday, October 26 (local time). On their final day in Tonga (which marks number eleven of their larger royal tour, for those keeping track), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a sparkling list of engagements and celebrations to check off, including a nod to Queen Elizabeth herself.

 

Scroll through our gallery of photos for all of the highlights from their last day in Tonga!

 

Before kissing the island goodbye, the Sussexes traveled to Tupou College for a special dedication. Founded by a British missionary in 1866, Tupou is the oldest secondary school in the Pacific. The future parents matched in nautical attire - their second looks of the day - with Meghan in a sky blue shirt-dress by Veronica Beard and Harry in a navy button down and slacks.

© WireImage

Meghan’s appearance at the reserve surprised onlookers as she had been taking precautionary measures against mosquitos. The Zika virus, which can cause birth defects,was detected in both Fiji, where Meghan forewent a forest visit, and Tonga. Even still, the American beauty was pesent and moved through the event with a big grin.

 

© Getty Images

LOL! It was wonderful to see Meghan filled with glee as she laughed from her throne throughout the ceremony. While seated, the Tupou College Boys Choir performed for the royals, singing traditional Tongan music to commemorate the event. 

© Getty Images

The Royal Highnesses dedicated two forest reserves at the school's on-site forest to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy: the Toloa Forest Reserve, the last remaining forest area on Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, and the Eua National Park Forest Reserve, located at the Island of Eua.

 

“Planting trees and conserving forests helps us in so many ways," Harry said as he addressed the crowd. "It is a simple, but effective way to restore and repair our environment.”

 

© Getty Images

The lovebirds had been warmly welcomed in the Polynesian Kingdom of Tonga for their first Friday engagement: a meeting with Prime Minister ʻAkilisi Pōhiva. They were all smiles as they entered the Fa'onelua Convention Centre to loud cheering from the gathered locals!

© Getty Images

Even youngsters sent the famous British couple lots of loving vibes. Pictured here: two adorable kids greeted the royals with a sweet "free hugs" poster - one of the best fan signs spotted on this international tour. 

© Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess were given garland necklaces made from local flowers while they enjoyed a welcome ceremony centerstage. The accessory - made from Fa and Puatonga - had a potent smell. It was placed and tied around their necks as they were treated to the show of Tongan youth projects and handicrafts.

 

Eagle-eyed fans quickly resolved that Meghan wasn't wearing her engagement ring, for the first time since her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

© Getty Images

Twinning! The happy pair's second agenda item of the day was a visit to an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre. There, they met with local craftsmen and gamely tried on traditional garb like ta'ovalas - which is the mat seen wrapped around the waist.

 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dance

© Getty Images

Meghan dazzled in a rustic green-and-white striped dress by Australian talent Martin Grant, a designer she has worn before during the royal tour. The former Suits star paired her eyecatching look with olive-green pumps, which were the same ones she wore to Prince Louis' christening, and a nude Prada clutch.

 

