...
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton royal order

Since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton has been gifted with a number of special items from the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has shown off her impressive list of gifts during various royal engagements, state dinners, and special announcements.

 

The mommy-of-three has received some special property from the Queen, and some of Princess Diana’s most sentimental and famous pieces of jewelry. Scroll through to have a look at some of Kate Middleton’s most lavish gifts from the royal family.

The Royal Family Order

As a special thank you for her service, the Queen presented Kate with the royal family order. Kate put the honor on display during a state banquet held in honor of the Dutch royal family’s visit to the UK.

 

The gift is painted with an image of the monarch and made from glass, versus the traditional ivory. Kate put it on display for the first time in December 2017 at the Diplomatic Corps reception.

 

© Getty Images

Kate Middleton push present 2018

Citrine Ring

Kate received a flashy push present from William. After the birth of their third child, Prince Louis in April, Kate put her ring on display during the final day of Wimbledon.

 

Kate wore the citrine ring on her ring hand, adding extra flare with a matching necklace. The ring has a special meaning, as the citrine stone reflects the power of the sun and encourages the fullness of life, fresh beginnings and new pursuits

 

Kate Middleton Princess Diana's ring

Princess Diana’s engagement ring

Kate is the owner of one of the most famous pieces of jewelry from the late Princess Diana’s collection. Royal watchers were amazed to see that William gifted his bride-to-be with his mother’s famous 12 carat sapphire engagement ring.

 

The ring is surrounded by 14 diamond and set in 18 carat white gold. And still brings back memories from around the world. 

 

© Getty Images

Kate Middleton diamond and sapphire earrings

Diamond and Sapphire earrings

William had the perfect complement to his wife’s ring. Around the time of their royal wedding, William gifted Kate with a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings. They are a favorite of the Duchess, who had them customized and made into drop earrings. She has since wore them on numerous occasions, including royal tours and engagements.

 

© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Cartier watch

Ballon Bleu Cartier Watch

What better way to celebrate her third wedding anniversary than with a watch that matches her wedding ring? Prince William went all out for this gift, by Cartier. The timepiece was also an ode to his late mother, who always wore watches by the designer.

 

© Getty Images

Kate Middleton amethyst earrings

Green Amethyst Earrings

William marked his and Kate’s first Christmas as a married couple with a sweet gift. The Duke presented Kate with a pair of amethyst earrings surrounded by diamond and set in 18 carat gold, by her favorite jeweler, Kiki McDonough.

 

© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Anmer Hall

Anmer Hall

Queen Elizabeth gave the newly married Will and Kate the perfect family planning gift. After the royal couple said, “I do,” in April 2011, they were presented with their own home on the Sandringham estate.

 

Anmer Hall was renovated and has since been used as a space for the Cambridge’s, including their three children, to relax and spend time outside of the public eye.

