Meghan Markle makes fashion slip-up as she arrives in Tonga with Prince Harry

two exotic destinations in one day! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Tonga on Thursday for the next leg of their tour. There was an enthusiastic welcome waiting for the special visitors - complete with singing and dancing - at Fua’-amotu Airport in Tonga. Earlier that day, the pair had made their exit from Fiji, where they spent an action-packed three days undertaking a number of engagements - both together and solo. In Tonga, Meghan and Harry were met by local officials, and fellow royal, Princess Angelika Latufuipeka, the only daughter and eldest child of King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho. After their official welcome at the airport, they were guests of honor at a glitzy welcome dinner, with traditional Tongan entertainment, hosted by the King and Queen of Tonga in the capital Nuku’alofa.
