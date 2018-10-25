View 6 pics | Back to story

Meghan Markle makes fashion slip-up as she arrives in Tonga with Prince Harry

...
Meghan Markle makes fashion slip-up as she arrives in Tonga with Prince Harry
You're reading

Meghan Markle makes fashion slip-up as she arrives in Tonga with Prince Harry

1/6
Jennifer Garner has a new boyfriend, find out who he is!
Next

Jennifer Garner has a new boyfriend, find out who he is!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga

two exotic destinations in one day! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Tonga on Thursday for the next leg of their tour. There was an enthusiastic welcome waiting for the special visitors - complete with singing and dancing - at Fua’-amotu Airport in Tonga. Earlier that day, the pair had made their exit from Fiji, where they spent an action-packed three days undertaking a number of engagements - both together and solo. In Tonga, Meghan and Harry were met by local officials, and fellow royal, Princess Angelika Latufuipeka, the only daughter and eldest child of King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u Tuku’aho. After their official welcome at the airport, they were guests of honor at a glitzy welcome dinner, with traditional Tongan entertainment, hosted by the King and Queen of Tonga in the capital Nuku’alofa.

 

Scroll through our gallery to see highlights from the royal couple's first day in Tonga.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga

Waiting to greet the special visitors was traditional entertainment from Pelehake villagers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga

Meghan gave a nod to her hosts by changing into a Self Portrait dress in vibrant red - which reflected the Tongan flag. The gown had been altered for the royal to a midi length for her. She also accessorized with a Dior clutch bag from the fashion house's 2017 collection - a version of which she wore previously to the RAF Centenary Service in July.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga

Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted one detail from Meghan's outfit which had been overlooked - the designer's label had not been removed! The dress in question was Self Portrait's Pleated Floral Gown in red - which retails online for $445.78 - but has currently sold out. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga

Meghan looks thrilled to receive some flowers from the Hon. Melenaite Tuipelehake, a great-niece of the King. The Duchess and her husband Prince Harry were then shown to the airport’s royal suite.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga

Locals wait to welcome Meghan and Harry, who will be spending two days in Tonga before heading to New Zealand - via Sydney - for the final leg of their royal tour.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries