Details of Meghan and Harry's last day in Fiji: including their stay on a private island!

Details of Meghan and Harry's last day in Fiji: including their stay on a private island!
Details of Meghan and Harry's last day in Fiji: including their stay on a private island!

The dramatic moment Meghan's market visit is cut short due to security concerns and more action from Fiji
The dramatic moment Meghan's market visit is cut short due to security concerns and more action from Fiji
After a milestone visit in Suva, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved West along the coast of Fiji for their final day in the Oceania country. Welcomed with heaps of their usual fanfare, the British royals stopped in the city of Nadi for a special event at the airport on Thursday, October 25. There, looking as glammed up as ever, the Duke and Duchess helped unveil the Labalaba Statue as their final engagement in Fiji. The pair then took to the skies, jet-setting off to Nuku’alofa, Tonga for the start of a new adventure.

 

Roll out the red carpet! All eyes were on the 34-year-old Prince and 37-year-old former actress as they landed in Nadi for a special ceremony. The couple, who are expecting their baby in the Spring, arrived hand-in-hand

© Getty Images

The Duchess was a green goddess in her forest-colored shift dress by New York-based fashion designer Jason Wu. She teamed the delightful frock with her go-to black suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, a shimmering pair of statement gold drop earrings and a black clutch. Meghan kept her hair - which was blown out and bouncy - down and tucked behind her ears.

© Getty Images

The twosome had a front row seat as the people of Nadi and government officials offered them a traditional ceremony. Harry adhered to Fijan culture by calling out “Bula!” and clapping three times before consuming Kava. Made from powdered yagona root, it’s a mild sedative, so none for the Duchess - thought to be four months pregnant with the couple's first child.

© Getty Images

The couple share a private moment during the ceremony. This tour has been full of PDA moments from the tactile husband-and-wife team, and their final moments in Fiji were no different-

Before heading out, Prince Harry took to the mic to give a sweet sentiment to the country of Fiji. "The Duchess and I are leaving with special memories of your beautiful country," he said, "and look forward to returning in the future."

 

Photo: Twitter/ @ukinfiji

 

© Getty Images

The couple were there for the unveiling of a statue which commemorates Sergeant Talaiasi Labalaba, a British-Fijian soldier who lost his life in the 1972 Battle of Mirbat. Pictured here: Former Army Captain Harry is seen with the President of Fiji, and senior representatives from the government and the Armed Forces.

 

© Getty Images

The couple wave goodbye to Fiji, no doubt taking many special memories with them. On Wednesday, they spent their last night on the South Pacific Island at the ultra-luxurious Vatuvara Private Island resort, on Kaibu, which is a short flight east from Suva. A royal source said they were "hosted privately" for the night, royal editor Emily Nash, of HOLA! USA's sister publication HELLO! has revealed.

