View 15 pics | Back to story

Meghan impresses as she makes royal milestone with Prince Harry: See their elegant island style!

...
Meghan impresses as she makes royal milestone with Prince Harry: See their elegant island style!
You're reading

Meghan impresses as she makes royal milestone with Prince Harry: See their elegant island style!

1/15
See the Luxurious Hotel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Staying at in Fiji
Next

See the Luxurious Hotel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Staying at in Fiji
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at University of South Pacific
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at University of South Pacific

Things got tropical for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on day two of their three-day jaunt in the South Pacific, which is part of their larger 16-day royal tour. After a rain-drenched, but still glittering welcome in Fiji, the lovebirds were met with sunshine on Wednesday, October 24. The world's favorite 34-year-old royal redhead started his day solo again at a memorial, later meeting up with his pregnant wife Meghan for a joint engagement at the University of the South Pacific, where they embraced the heat in summertime looks. It was there that Meghan had a very powerful royal milestone.

 

Scroll through our gallery to see all the best photos from Meghan and Harry's second day on the South Pacific island…

 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to University of the South Pacific's campus in Suva, to observe a cultural performance on the effects of climate change, before meeting students studying subjects from agriculture to women’s development. They coordinated style, with both halves of the mega famous couple rocknig island chic ensembles. Harry went for a more standard tourist look, while Meghan was supremely pretty in pink. 

Prince Harry at Fiji War Memorial
© Getty Images

Prince Harry at Fiji War Memorial

Harry's short-sleeved shirt was a major contrast from his more formal morning ensemble (pictured here). Sans his Duchess, the Duke laid a wreath at the Fiji War Memorial before going to the University. He met a number of Fijian war veterans, some of whom served with the British Armed Forces. 

Meghan Markle style
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle style

At University, pregnant Meghan continued her streak of radiance in a ruffled red-and-blue floral wrap dress by Figue, which retails for $1,495. Featuring an asymmetrical hem and whimsical pom pom detailing, she paired the ensemble with equally fun accessories. Anchoring her look were casual Castañer espadrilles and an oversized ornately-designed clutch. The duchess wore flowers in her hair, which she styled in her signature messy bun. It seems later she was given a matching and handmade floral adornment, providing an authentic Fijian touch to her appearance.

Meghan Markle baby bump
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle baby bump

Of course, the former Suits star's greatest accessories were her dazzling wedding ring and buzzed-about baby bump, both on prominent display. Thanks to the fitted waist of her dress, royal fans got an especially nice glimpse at the mom-to-be's growing belly as she shook hands with school officials and made her way inside the venue.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at University of South pacific
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at University of South pacific

The former actress' unique clutch also didn't go unnoticed. The monochrome number was bought from a local market and handcrafted by local women.

Meghan Markle makes first ever royal speech
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle makes first ever royal speech

While her outfit was certainly stellar, it was Meghan's words that stole the show. Marking her first speech on the royal tour, the Duchess addressed students at the University with a topic very close to her heart: the vitality of education for women. An exceptional public speaker, Meghan moved the crowd (and social media) with her remarks, which followed a few words from her husband. 

Meghan Markle speech in Fiji
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle speech in Fiji

“As a university graduate, I know the personal feeling of pride and excitement that comes with attending university,” she primarily said. “From the moment you receive your acceptance letter to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for, the lifelong friendships you make with your fellow alumni to the moment that you receive your diploma, the journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful and pivotal one. I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world, myself included.”

 

She continued to say: “It was through scholarships, financial aid programs and work-study, where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition, that I was able to attend university. And, without question, it was worth every effort."

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at University of South pacific
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at University of South pacific

"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive," Meghan added during her speech. "And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital. Providing them with access to education is the key to economic and social development. Because when girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them... My husband Harry and I wish you all the very best of luck as you continue your studies and work. Your efforts now will help to make a positive future for each of you, and your communities at large. Congratulations to you all!”

 

Meghan Markle tea in Fiji
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle tea in Fiji

Even in Fiji it seems British royals can't escape a piping cup of tea! After the University stop, the Duchess went stag to an important morning tea reception at the British High Commissioners Residence in Suva. Much more than tea making was discussed, as the event showcased the women's organizations operating throughout Fiji. In particular, Her Royal Highness was given details about UN Women's project, 'Markets for Change', which promotes women's empowerment in marketplaces throughout the Pacific.

 

meghan-markle-fiji-market-1a
© Getty Images

meghan-markle-fiji-market-1a

Meghan's second solo engagement of the day was a visit to the bustling Suva Market in the Fijian capital to meet female entrepreneurs.

meghan-markle-fiji-market-5a
© Getty Images

meghan-markle-fiji-market-5a

But the visit was cut short, with Meghan being whisked away just eight minutes after her arrival. A royal aide said: "It was hot, humid and uncomfortably busy and there were far larger crowds than expected. She met everyone she was meant to meet and left. There would have been a lot of people who would have been keen to meet her but she did meet those who had hoped to. On advice she was taken out due to a crowd management issue." 

meghan-fiji-market-2a
© Getty Images

meghan-fiji-market-2a

Meghan had been due to spend 15 minutes chatting to the women who have been involved in the UN Women’s Project 'Markets for Change'.

Prince Harry in Fiji
© Getty Images

Prince Harry in Fiji

Prince Harry had his second solo engagement of the day - during which he planted a tree with the same shovel his grandmother Queen Elizabeth used for the task in 1953. The Duke performed the task during a visit to Colo-I-Suva Forest Reserve. The sapling was an indigenous Dakua tree, which is a threatened species in Fiji.

Prince Harry in Fiji

Prince Harry in Fiji

The royal was also thrilled to meet Litiana Vulaca, 87, served tea to Queen Elizabeth when she visited Fiji during her Coronation tour. Litiana was just 21 when she was chosen for the task by her employer Frances Lilian Charlton, who was the principal of Adi Cakobau Secondary School, a girls’ boarding school visited by the monarch.

 

Local clan chiefs were gathered around her as Harry arrived, but he immediately crouched down to speak to her and had clearly been well briefed on her story. Speaking afterwards an emotional Litiana said: "I am so happy today because he talked to me first and he knew all about my story. Describing her previous royal encounter, she said: "I was 21 years old in 1953 and I was working for a lady as a housemaid. She taught me a lot about how to do things, so when the Queen came, they chose me to serve her and the Duke (of Edinburgh)."

Prince Harry in Fiji
© Getty Images

Prince Harry in Fiji

Earlier, Harry had a crash course in Fijian traditions, including the stages of Kava production. He told two men who were making the drink: “That’s what I drank last night.” Sniffing a bowl of the earthy drink, prepared by pounding the roots of the Yagona tree into powder and adding water, he said it was "strong".

 

"How much of this do you drink at the weekend?" Harry asked local men Joeli Nasaqa, 18, and Eparama Uluiviti, 28, “Around a kilo, said Joeli. “It would be easier to just drink a beer,” joked Harry.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries