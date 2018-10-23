Prince Harry and soon-to-be-mom Meghan Markle have chosen a royal-approved stay for their time in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making themselves at home at the Grand Pacific Hotel which is rated as one of the most luxurious hotels of one can only dream of staying at. However, it’s no coincidence they chose this spot as the Grand Pacific Hotel appears to be a royal favorite.
Prior to Harry and Meghan, the hotel has hosted at least 11 royals including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince Andrew among others. Queen Elizabeth who has stayed there six times since her first time with Prince Philip in 1953 even has a suite named after her! Inside you will find photographs and memorabilia from that first-time visit.
Photo: grandpacifichotel.com