View 6 pics | Back to story

See the Luxurious Hotel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Staying at in Fiji

...
See the Luxurious Hotel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Staying at in Fiji
You're reading

See the Luxurious Hotel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Staying at in Fiji

1/6
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive in Fiji! Best photos from their first day
Next

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive in Fiji! Best photos from their first day
grand-pacific-hotel-lobby

grand-pacific-hotel-lobby

Prince Harry and soon-to-be-mom Meghan Markle have chosen a royal-approved stay for their time in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making themselves at home at the Grand Pacific Hotel which is rated as one of the most luxurious hotels of one can only dream of staying at. However, it’s no coincidence they chose this spot as the Grand Pacific Hotel appears to be a royal favorite.

 

Prior to Harry and Meghan, the hotel has hosted at least 11 royals including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince Andrew among others. Queen Elizabeth who has stayed there six times since her first time with Prince Philip in 1953 even has a suite named after her! Inside you will find photographs and memorabilia from that first-time visit.

 

Photo: grandpacifichotel.com

grand-pacific-hotel-pool

grand-pacific-hotel-pool

Although it’s not yet confirmed what room they are staying in, it is likely they have chosen the premier Royal Suite, which is located in the Grand Pacific’s Main Heritage Building.

 

Photo: grandpacifichotel.com

Grand Pacific Hotel Sunset Views

Grand Pacific Hotel Sunset Views

The room is 1141 square feet (excluding the balcony) and overlooks the main hotel grounds and the pool courtyard. It is described as having a lovely view of the Suva Harbour’s captivating sunsets and impressive mountains. 

 

Photo: grandpacifichotel.com

grand pacific royal bedroom

grand pacific royal bedroom

The Royal Suite which is priced at $973 also features a Jacuzzi in the bathroom, a spacious living area, and a six-seat dining area ideal for peaceful family dinners.

 

Photo: grandpacifichotel.com

grand pacific royal suite

grand pacific royal suite

All suites are featured to have double French doors that lead onto an expanse of the verandas–perfect for moments of bliss and quiet for Harry and Meghan after a day filled with engagements.

 

Photo: grandpacifichotel.com

grand pacific hotel interior decor

grand pacific hotel interior decor

Adding to the Grand Pacific’s luxurious standing is the colonial-inspired décor that speaks to elegance and timelessness very much like the royals themselves.

 

Photo: grandpacifichotel.com

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries