Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive in Fiji! Best photos from their first day

...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have touched down in the South Pacific! The royal couple arrived in Fiji on Tuesday - beginning their three-day visit to the South Pacific island. Strong winds and drizzling rain awaited the VIP visitors at Suva’s Nausori airport, though the inclement weather did nothing to dampen their spirits. The Duke and Duchess arrived on a Qantas charter flight and were greeted by local officials after disembarking. For the important occasion, both Harry and Meghan dressed formally – the pair observed a royal salute, as the national anthem was played and the red carpets on the tarmac blew off in the strong wind. After visiting Albert Park in Suva for a welcome ceremony, they finished off the day as guests of honor at a state dinner hosted by the president of Fiji.

Scroll through the gallery to see all the best pictures from their first day on the South Pacific island…

Meghan Markle in Fiji

Meghan looks delighted to be presented with a bouquet of blooms by a flower girl from the chiefly island of Bau, the island home of Ratu Apensia Cakobau, who ceded Fiji to Britain in 1874.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

As the couple arrived, cheers went up from the hundreds of well-wishers who had lined the road out of the airport, waving flags.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

Harry inspects the guard of honor made up of the 3rd Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment and the Fiji Navy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

Meghan was on elegant form in a bespoke Zimmermann dress, completing the look with a Stephen Jones hat in matching ivory. She teamed the look with black accessories - a Kayu box clutch which she has been seen with on more than one occasion and Tabitha Simmons heels.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

Prince Harry took his place on a dais on the runway to observe a royal salute. Meanwhile, his wife Meghan stood a few feet behind him with the welcome party while the national anthem was sung.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

This was the moment the red carpet that was laid out for the couple's arrival almost got blown away! Officials battle to restore order as the royal salute is performed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

After their official welcome at the airport, the couple made their way to Albert Park in Suva for a welcome ceremony.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

From their vantage point on the stage, the couple take in the event known as the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua, embodying Fijian cultural identity and heritage. It echoes one attended by Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh during their Commonwealth tour in 1953.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

Meghan's jewelry choices gave a nod to her new in-laws. She wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth – these were first seen on her visit to Chester with Her Majesty – and a pretty bracelet that was given to her by Harry's dad, Prince Charles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

Now that’s a unique gift! Meghan and Harry inspect fans emblazoned with 'HRH' they were given during the ceremony.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

The pair greet well-wishers from the impressive balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel, in Suva, Fiji, where they will be staying during the trip. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also stayed  here in 1953.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

The couple wave goodbye before retreating into their room to prepare for the final event of the night. They were guests of honor at a state reception at the hotel, hosted by the President Jioji Konrote.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

It was undoubtedly the look of the tour as Meghan made her entrance at the state reception in her first ever royal gown. The mom-to-be looked incredible for the formal dinner in a full-length light blue frock by designer SAFiYAA, which featured a gorgeous cape silhouette. The color is thought to be a nod to her hosts - one guest described the knockout dress as 'Fijian blue.'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Fiji

Meghan’s blossoming baby bump could clearly be seen as she turned to the side. She wore her hair loose and accessorized with lovely gemstone drop-earrings.

