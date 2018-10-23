Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive in Fiji! Best photos from their first day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have touched down in the South Pacific! The royal couple arrived in Fiji on Tuesday - beginning their three-day visit to the South Pacific island. Strong winds and drizzling rain awaited the VIP visitors at Suva’s Nausori airport, though the inclement weather did nothing to dampen their spirits. The Duke and Duchess arrived on a Qantas charter flight and were greeted by local officials after disembarking. For the important occasion, both Harry and Meghan dressed formally – the pair observed a royal salute, as the national anthem was played and the red carpets on the tarmac blew off in the strong wind. After visiting Albert Park in Suva for a welcome ceremony, they finished off the day as guests of honor at a state dinner hosted by the president of Fiji.
Scroll through the gallery to see all the best pictures from their first day on the South Pacific island…