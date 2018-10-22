View 8 pics | Back to story

Royal tour day seven: Prince Harry puts his toes in the sand, Meghan Markle cradles her bump

Royal tour day seven: Prince Harry puts his toes in the sand, Meghan Markle cradles her bump
Royal tour day seven: Prince Harry puts his toes in the sand, Meghan Markle cradles her bump

Prince Harry reveals if he wants a baby boy or girl in new video!
Prince Harry reveals if he wants a baby boy or girl in new video!
Prince Harry welcome ceremony
© Getty Images

Prince Harry welcome ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tour is still going strong! After a weekend full of Invictus Games, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Fraser Island for day seven.

Under the advice of Palace aides, the Duchess, who is expecting their first child, sat out the first two engagements of the day. Harry flew solo as he undertook some eco-friendly engagements at a rainforest and lake. Here is a look at all of the highlights from day seven.

 

Harry embarked on two solo engagements. The Duke of Sussex was greeted by the Butchulla People and took part in a traditional Welcome to Country smoking ceremony on Fraser Island, which has the traditional name K'Gari.

 

Prince Harry rainforest
© Getty Images

Prince Harry rainforest

Greetings! The Duke of Sussex shared a special handshake with one of the children during his visit to the rainforest.

 

 

Prince Harry royal tour day seven rainforest speech
© Getty Images

Prince Harry royal tour day seven rainforest speech

The Duke of Sussex unveiled a plaque scribed 'Forest of K'gar for the Queen's Canopy Project. During the ceremony, the 34-year-old royal spoke about the importance of preserving the rainforest.

 

"It is up to us now to protect this paradise together — not just because it looks beautiful, but because it is an essential part of our existence and will continue to be for our children and their children’s children."

 

Prince Harry Lake McKenzie
© Getty Images

Prince Harry Lake McKenzie

Prince Harry took off his shoes and spent another moment walking barefoot on the beach. This time, the Prince walked along the shore of Lake McKenzie, where he learned about the lake's cultural and environmental significance from Butchulla Songman, Aaron Henderson.

 

Prince Harry Lake McKenzie
© Getty Images

Prince Harry Lake McKenzie

Prince Harry found a moment of piece as he sat in the sand and stared out at Lake McKenzie.

 

 

Meghan Markle walkabout
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle walkabout

 

 

After being advised to skipped the day's engagements, Meghan was reunited with her husband for a public walkabout along a jetty on Fraser Island. The mommy-to-be sweetly cradled her bump as she walked hand-in-hand with Harry.

 

 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle teddy bear
© Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle teddy bear

The gifts kept on coming as the couple were presented with a teddy bear for their upcoming bundle.

 

 

Meghan Markle greets Noeline Walk
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle greets Noeline Walk

The Duchess also bent down to speak to Noeline Walk, 85, Fraser Island's oldest and longest-living resident at 45 years. Mrs. Walk said: "She asked me since I was local what I would suggest she have for tea. She added: "'Seafood, of course!' I told her. 'Oh, I'll have to give it a try', she said."

 

 

