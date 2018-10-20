View 11 pics | Back to story

Invictus Games 2018 highlights: Parents-to-be Meghan and Harry champion the worthwhile event

...
Invictus Games 2018 highlights: Parents-to-be Meghan and Harry champion the worthwhile event
You're reading

Invictus Games 2018 highlights: Parents-to-be Meghan and Harry champion the worthwhile event

1/11
Queen Elizabeth spreed a department store, but only one item seemed to catch her eye!
Next

Queen Elizabeth spreed a department store, but only one item seemed to catch her eye!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Invictus Games
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's autumn royal tour just keeps getting better! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a jam-packed weekend in Sydney, Australia, walking hand-in-hand through the kick-off of Harry's 2018 Invictus Games on Saturday, October 20. Though severe thunderstorms threatened to tarnish the international, adaptive multi-sport event's opening ceremony at Sydney Opera House, the show went on splendidly! From Prince Harry's moving speech to an incredibly sweet and rare behind-the-scenes photo of the newlyweds, we've got your must-see rundown of their tour's pivotal weekend affair. 

Scroll through our gallery for all the best M & H moments from the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney!

What a difference a year makes. Meghan was back with Harry at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games - this time in Sydney - on Saturday, October 20. The full-circle instance was about one year after the twosome made their highly-anticipated debut appearance at the Toronto Games in September 2017. Flash forward 12 months and the couple are newly-married and expecting a bundle of joy!

Meghan Markle in Stella McCartney
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle in Stella McCartney

Meghan showed off her sartorial skills, stylishly hiding her baby bump under a Stella McCartney dress and a gorgeous coat by Gillian Anderson for Winser London. The pregnant royal glowed in her usual understated makeup and hairstyle. She styled her dark locks into her signature low bun, letting a few loose tresses fall to frame her grinning face. It was yet another PDA-packed stint for the pair as they exchanged loving looks and tender touches.

Prince Harry Invictus Games
© Getty Images

Prince Harry Invictus Games

The Duke officially opened the ceremony, with a well-planned speech. "These Games were created for our men and women in uniform," he said to the crowd. "Be inspired, get excited, and allow the example of service and determination you will see, to change something big or small in your own lives. Show the world what Game On Down Under really means. Australia - let’s show the world how it’s done.”

 

Harry revealed that he was inspired by America's Warrior Games and his own experience as a veteran soldier, having toured twice in Afghanistan. 

Prince Harry Invcitus Games opening speech

Prince Harry Invcitus Games opening speech

Games creator Harry deftly executed his speech, moving attendees with his thoughts. "We Are Invictus has become about the example of service and dedication our competitors have provided to the world," he said. "Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honour and optimism for a new generation." 

Watch his full speech here!

Prince Harry practices speech for Meghan

Prince Harry practices speech for Meghan

Hours prior to his rousing speech, the 34-year-old redhead practiced in front of his number one fan: Meghan. In a rare occurrence, Kensington Palace shared a beyond sweet photo of his wife cheering him on in the crowd as he rehearsed the address. "Almost time for @InvictusSydney... The Duke of Sussex makes his final speech preparations ahead of tonight's Opening Ceremony. #IG2018 #RoyalVisitAustralia," they wrote on Twitter.

 

Of course, with a successful career in acting, including over 100 episodes of Suits, under her belt, Meghan was most likely the perfect sounding board for Harry's public presentation. 

 

Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Invictus Games in Australia
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Invictus Games in Australia

Twinning! Earlier on Saturday, Harry and Meghan hopped a boat to Cockatoo Island intent on watching the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge. Shedding their more formal morning attire from another engagement, the duo opted to wear the same official Invictus Games button-down in black and sunglasses. Of course, the Duchess snazzed up her look a bit more. She was casually chic at the event, in Mother Denim black jeans and an Altuzarra Studio Acacia white blazer.

Prince Harry and Meghan race cars in Sydney

Prince Harry and Meghan race cars in Sydney

Laughing out loud! Harry had a blast testing out his remote control car skills on the children’s driving course during the fun outdoor challenge, offering up Meghan a shot too. Together, the beautiful couple supported young competitors and volunteers at the event which was set on the sparkling Sydney island.

 

Photo: Twitter/ @KensingtonRoyal 

Harry and Meghan at Invictus Games 2018

Harry and Meghan at Invictus Games 2018

"Brilliant day at the #Jaguarlandrover #DrivingChallenge, 1st medal event of #InvictusGames2018 Sydney," a tweet from the event's official account read along with several sweet photos of Harry and Meghan there. "@WeAreInvictus patron, The Duke of Sussex & HRH The Duchess of Sussex, met competitors & awarded medals."

 

Photo: Twitter/ @WeAreInvictus

Prince Harry awards Invictus Games

Prince Harry awards Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess celebrated placing atheletes, awarding Gold medalists Cedric Arci and Michael Ranchin of France and Silver medallists Craig McGrath and Scott Reynolds of Australia during the medal ceremony. The JLR Drive Day at Cockatoo Island marked the first Invictus Games medals awarded in 2018.

 

Photo: Twitter/ @WeAreInvictus

Harry and Meghan greet fans

Harry and Meghan greet fans

The down-to-earth husband and wife kindly greeted volunteers and participants while at the island's race track. As confirmed by social media, Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, joined the royal couple for the Australian outing, taking to her Instagram story to share some since-deleted content from the day.

 

Photo: Twitter/ @WeAreInvictus

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

As they congraluated competitors, the pair accepted well-wishes of their own. Throughout the wonderful day and into the evening, people celebrated Hary and Meghan's May wedding and, even moreso, showered them with praise for their upcoming first child. It was announced on Monday, October 15 that the Duke and Duchess were expecting.

 

Photo: Twitter/@WeAreInvictus

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries