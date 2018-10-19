View 13 pics | Back to story

Royal tour day 4: Meghan is barefoot on Bondi beach and Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour bridge

Dad-to-be Prince Harry is a natural with kids: here's the proof
Dad-to-be Prince Harry is a natural with kids: here's the proof
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fourth day in Australia was a festival of bright colors as the pair headed to famous tourist destination Bondi Beach. It was hard to spot the royal visitors as they posed for a group photo with local surfing community group known as OneWave, which raises awareness for mental health and wellbeing in a fun and engaging way. The royals took part in a 'Fluro Friday' session where brightly-dressed people of all ages shared their experiences of mental health issues. The busy day also included a surprise visit to a local school - much to the delight of students. After the second joint engagement for the husband-and-wife team, Harry set off on his own for Sydney Harbour Bridge. The Duke led a climb to the top of the iconic iron structure alongside competitors of his Invictus games to raise the flag for the games.

Meghan was perfectly dressed for her beach outing in a an olive and brown striped maxi dress by local designer Martin Grant.

The crowds were as enthusiastic as ever to meet the royal visitors. Loud cheers went up as the couple took part in a walkabout, with many calling out the royals' names. Harry and Meghan were flooded with cards and gifts, and shook hands with dozens of locals as they walked along the beach.

Meghan kicks off her platform shoes so she can continue onward barefoot to take part in an activity on the sand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to take part in an 'anti bad vibes' circle by One Wave founder Grant Trebilco, who suffered from mental health issues for a decade but felt unable to talk about them. After being diagnosed as being bi-polar and hospitalized, he came out and found solace in surfing. He and he finally felt able to open up to his closest friends, who were incredibly sympathetic and had their own stories to share. He has launched ‘Fluro Fridays’ during which people head to the beach in fluorescent clothes and aim to create an atmosphere where others can share and talk about their own mental health issues.

Meghan and Harry spent about ten minutes listening to the experiences of other members of the group and sharing their own, laughing and putting their arms around each other. Dabriella Quayle, 37, said afterwards: ‘Oh my goodness, they were just so real, so relatable. They shared their own experiences, which was amazing. ‘Harry said seeking help was the best thing he had ever done. He was really open and honest. He said it doesn’t matter who you open up to, they don’t have to be professional. Anyone can be there for you. It could be your best mate or a stranger. You just need to open up to them. ‘ She added: ‘They talked about the strangeness of their own situation and the lives they lead but that at the end of the day they are just real people. They are just human beings. ‘They said they were just like us in that people say lots of positive things to you and then they say one negative thing, and that’s what gets you down

Harry looks thrilled as he meets one of the mini members of the surf group.

Meghan was enthusiastic and seemed full of energy despite having been up since 4.30am that morning. The 37-year-old mother-to-be told the surfers that being pregnant was a bit like suffering jet lag. One of the group, Charlotte Connell - who is 23 weeks pregnant - said: "Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up up at 4.30am this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep. It’s a bit of a double whammy for her, she said, as she has both the baby and the jet lag to contend with."

As she left, Meghan was laden down with colorful lei flower garlands. She told the group that she was "loving" her first experience of Australia. "It is so great to be here," said the Duchess.

During the couple's second engagement of the day, they paid a surprise visit to Macarthur Girls High School, where they watched a dance performance. During the trip Meghan told students that her upbringing at a diverse all-girls school and her first job "taking out the trash" has made her the person she is today.

Meghan changed out of her beach dress into a into a chic navy number by Roksanda which featured a pale blue band on the bottom of the skirt. She paired it with nude heels.

After the couple's second joint engagement of the day, the Duke headed off by himself to scale Sydney Harbour Bridge with a group of competitors from his Invictus Games, which opens in Sydney on Saturday.

As the sun shone down, Harry took just 13 minutes to ascend the 464 steps to the top of the bridge - which sits 134 metres above the water. The group climbed up along the east side, before crossing the central walkway to swap the new South Wales flag for the Invictus one. The replacing of the Harbour Bridge flag only happens on special occasions – the Aboriginal flag is flown on Australia Day and rarely other sporting achievements or terror attacks are commemorated in this way.

