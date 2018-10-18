View 9 pics | Back to story

Royal tour day three: Prince Harry meets his biggest fan, Meghan Markle gets a fright and more

Royal tour day three: Prince Harry meets his biggest fan, Meghan Markle gets a fright and more
Royal tour day three: Prince Harry meets his biggest fan, Meghan Markle gets a fright and more

Lin-Manuel Miranda says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had this reaction to 'Hamilton'
Lin-Manuel Miranda says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had this reaction to 'Hamilton'
Prince Harry fan girl moment
© Getty Images

Prince Harry fan girl moment

Welcome to day three! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have embarked on their royal tour of Australia, Fuji and Tonga. The Duke and Duchess, who are expecting their first child, will travel for 16 days, taking on various engagements and making some of the most candid moments.

 

Day three of the tour saw Harry and Meghan visiting Melbourne. The pair, who had two wardrobe changes each, received a warm welcome from well-wishers, got their hands dirty and took a stroll on the beach. Scroll through to see the highlights from their tour.

 

In one of the sweetest moments from the tour, Harry was greeted by one of his long-time admirers. The Prince approached the girl, who broke into tears as she told him that she has been a fan since she was eight-years-old, upon meeting her, the Prince gave her a hug.

 

Meghan Markle Formula 1 demonstration
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Formula 1 demonstration

Meghan got a little scare as she was Harry met students during a reception at the Government House. Harry and Meghan witnessed a sporting demonstration, including a Formula 1 racing simulation project.

 

As the demonstration proceeded with it's speedy takeoff, Meghan jumped back after a little fright. “I did not expect that,” she said in between giggles.

Meghan Markle This Girl Can
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle This Girl Can

Meghan showed off her athletic skills as she tossed around a football with ambassadors from the This Girl Can organization.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kitchen
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kitchen

The Duchess was in her element as she and the Duke took a tour of the Mission Australia social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane, Fitzroy. During the outing, the pair were introduced to traditional ingredients.

 

The restaurant provides opportunities for young Aboriginal people seeking a fresh start in life.

 

Prince Harry, Charcoal Lane
© Getty Images

Prince Harry, Charcoal Lane

The playful Prince snuck a quick bite of a native ingredient during the cooking demonstration.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Primary school
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Primary school

Things got messy when the Duke and Duchess visited the Albert Mark Primary School. The royal duo met with students from the Paradise garden where they were given demonstrations of compost bins and worm farms.

 

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Yarra Tram
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Yarra Tram

Never strangers to public transportation, the Duke and Duchess hoped on the Yarra Tram to visit South Melbourne Beach. During the ride, the royal pair got friendly with students.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Beach
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Beach

For the second part of their day, Meghan and Harry strolled hand-in-hand as they made their arrival to South Melbourne Beach.

 

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lifeguards
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lifeguards

Harry and Meghan were pleased to meet with Lifeguards during their beach trip. During their visit, the royals also met some of the members of the BeachPatrol, who are dedicated to keeping the beach clean.

 

 

