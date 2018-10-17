View 14 pics | Back to story

date 2018-10-17

Royal tour day 2: Meghan and Harry witness rain during drought and more highlights




Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get wild with a porcupine and koala at Australian zoo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get wild with a porcupine and koala at Australian zoo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in the city of Dubbo, situated in the Orana Region of New South Wales, Australia on Wednesday morning local time to begin day two of their royal tour. The couple's exciting day included a visit to a local farm which has been affected by the devastating Australian drought, then what seemed to be a royal miracle as the heavens opened as the special visitors dropped by the city's Victoria Park. There, Meghan shielded her husband from the rain with an umbrella as he delivered a speech praising the locals for their resilience and he said that despite the unexpected rain, he knew it would take a lot more and a long time to recover. 

 

To see all the best photos from day two of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, click through the gallery

The couple were as tactile as ever on the second day of their tour, holding hands and sharing loving looks and glances.

There was a party of 150 flag-waving local schoolchildren waiting to greet the royal couple at the town’s airport. But the biggest welcome came from five-year-old Luke Vincent - who got a cuddle from Meghan, then became entranced by Harry's beard. The kindergarten pupil at Buningyong Public School couldn't stop stroking the Duke’s facial hair, according to the school’s Principal Anne Van Dartel. "He got a hug from Meghan and then Harry bent down to speak to him and Luke didn’t give him any choice!" she said. "Luke’s favorite person in the world is Santa Claus, who has a beard. So he rubbed Harry’s beard."

Meghan and Harry do the honors during a naming and unveiling ceremony for the new Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft at Dubbo Airport.

The husband-and-wife team, who will welcome their first baby in the spring, seemed fascinated as they looked at medical training equipment meant to simulate a pregnant patient, as they toured the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Meghan smiles at her husband as he checks out a baby incubator on the tour. While in the facility the couple also met a hero doctor who had pulled three survivors from a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Marcus Wilson, who was awarded Australia’s Bravery Medal for his actions, will be taking part in Prince Harry's Invictus Games in the sailing event.

Next up, The Duke and Duchess visited Mountain View farm to learn about the devastating Australian drought. They were welcomed by the Woodley family, who have been farming there for five generations.

Although she later confessed to feeling a little tired, Meghan wasn't showing it, even getting stuck in to help with some work on the farm. the considerate royal had even baked a batch of banana bread for her hosts the evening before in Admiralty House, where they are staying in sydney. The Woodley family were impressed. "She said if you go to someone’s house you always bring something, so she did. She said she was worried about the bananas, that she’d put too many bananas in it. But the Duke said there’s never too many bananas," said Benita Woodley, 20.

The parents-to-be couldn't take their eyes off 13-month-old Ruby Carroll, as they had tea in the garden. After cooing over little Ruby, the Duchess spoke to the toddler’s mother Emily Carroll, 33, about her own pregnancy. "They both had a little tickle with her [Ruby]," Mrs Carroll said. "Meghan told me that she’s feeling pretty good so far, which is great, and that she’s running on adrenaline. She said they’re doing 76 engagements in 16 days, with maybe one rest in the middle."

Prince Harry checks out some artwork done by a local schoolgirl who came to see the couple. He was no doubt amused to see that she'd drawn Meghan with a crown while he was given a cap.

It was a moment that couldn't have been better scripted. After learning about the difficulties the drought has brought, the couple raise their hands skywards as rain begins to fall during their visit to Dubbo College Senior Campus. A busy outdoor programme of events which had to be abandoned due to the torrential downpour.

After Harry had gallantly shielded Meghan from the downpour, his wife returned the favor as he delivered a speech to the crowds at Victoria Park. he declined the offer of an umbrella, joking: "I've got my wife". He also quipped that the "rain was a gift" as hundreds of people from the region turned out to see the royal visitors.

The much-needed rain started falling ten minutes before their arrival. Harry told the crowd, "You people are the salt of the earth, hard working and as tough as they come. I know that life has not been easy. You have just lived through two years of drought. Despite recent welcome rain, it is going to take a lot more and a long time to recover."

The pair didn't seem bothered at all by the rain as they cuddled up under the umbrella.

Despite the wet weather, events got underway at Victoria Park. 

