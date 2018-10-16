View 14 pics | Back to story

All the best photos from day one of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal tour

...
All the best photos from day one of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal tour
You're reading

All the best photos from day one of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal tour

1/14
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make first appearance since pregnancy news - and they got baby gifts!
Next

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make first appearance since pregnancy news - and they got baby gifts!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

With the happy news just confirmed that they are expecting their first child in spring next year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began their royal tour of Australia. The parents-to-be were welcomed by Sydney officials at Admiralty House before beginning a jam-packed day of engagements which included a trip to Taronga Zoo, where they met some of the local wildlife and a visit to iconic landmark the Sydney Opera House. If Meghan felt any fatigue caused by her pregnancy, she certainly didn't show it.

 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who is thought to be over 12 weeks pregnant, announced their happy news on Monday via a statement released by Kensington Palace. It read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

 

Click through the gallery to see all the best photos from Meghan and Harry's first day in Australia...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

The Duke and Duchess joined in on an official group photograph. Several congratulated the couple on their happy news, "Thank you so much," said Meghan. "We are very excited."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

Meghan is quite the communicator through her fashion choices. For the Tuesday (Australian local time) visit she purposely wore the 'Blessed' dress by Australian designer, Karen Gee. An extra special detail was a pair of earrings and a bracelet that once belonged to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

The couple received their first baby gift during their morning engagement. They were given a toy kangaroo and its Joey: "Our first baby gift!" said an excited Meghan. Prince Harry was also given a tiny pair of Ugg boots.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

The couple met some of the local wildlife during a trip to Taronga Zoo, where they opened the new Taronga Institute of Science and Learning For her second engagement of the day, Meghan wore a camel trench coat over her white dress.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

While opening the institute, Meghan and Harry were met by some little wildlife fans, who presented the royal visitors with some flowers. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

Harry and Meghan also got up close to some koalas and their joeys. Meghan called the animals "so, so sweet" as they met a koala named Ruby. While Meghan was a bit hesitant to touch the furry animal, the Duke was a little braver, reaching to pet the koala with the encouragement of keepers, and admiring their healthy coats and quizzing keeper Suzie MacNamara about their diet and sleeping habits.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

Meghan looks a little nervous as she and Harry are introduced to a furry friend.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

After spending around 20 minutes in Taronga Zoo, Meghan and Harry took to the water to take in Sydney by boat. The royal couple disembarked at Man O'War Steps, the landing point for British and Australian fleets for 150 years.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

Several police patrol boats with armed police on board patrolled the harbour as the royal pair took in the spectacular views of the city. The pair - both wearing sunglasses - can be seen sitting far right.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

During a visit to Sydney Opera House Meghan and Harry were treated to a private viewing of 'Spirit 2018' by the Bangarra Dance Theatre - an internationally-acclaimed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander modern dance company.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

Harry points out a local detail as the pair leave the Opera House. The Duke later revealed, during a reception, that this tour marks Meghan's first time Down Under and he said he was excited to show her around. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney

During a walkabout Harry was delighted to see Daphne Dunne, who has been dubbed his ' favorite Aussie' after the royal had lengthy chats with the 98-year-old during both his 2015 and 2017 trips to Australia. War widow Daphne’s first husband, Lieutenant Albert Chowne, died aged 25 in 1945 during an attack on a Japanese machine gun post in Papua New Guinea. Meghan was introduced by her husband, kneeling down for a hug. Meghan said: "I’m so glad I got to meet you. Harry has told me all about you and your special bond, it’s so lovely you came to see us, thank you." She added: "Hopefully the next time we see you we'll have our little one with us."

Meghan Markle meets a baby
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle meets a baby

Meghan got the chance to pick up some tips from a new mother as the day came to a close with a reception at Admiralty House, where the couple will be staying for the next week. Australian singer Missy attended the event with her nine-week-old daughter, Luna. Chatting about the little girl, Meghan said: "She's so sweet, so cute. Look at her." Missy told the Duchess: "Cherish each moment because it goes by so fast. It really does." 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries