View 8 pics | Back to story

They're back! Kate Middleton and Prince William attend Mental Health Summit: All the best photos

...
They're back! Kate Middleton and Prince William attend Mental Health Summit: All the best photos
You're reading

They're back! Kate Middleton and Prince William attend Mental Health Summit: All the best photos

1/8
It's handled! Kate Middleton takes a style note from Meghan Markle
Next

It's handled! Kate Middleton takes a style note from Meghan Markle
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the mental health summit
© Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the mental health summit

 After months of maternity leave, followed by a solo engagement, Kate Middleton joined Prince William for a their first joint outing since welcoming their third child in April. On October 9, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in London. Scroll ahead for the best pictures from their roual outing. 

 

The dynamic duo is back! The parents-of-three and mental health advocates were full of smiles as they arrived for the first day of the summit. William and Kate joined political figures, leading academics and policy-makers from around the world who came together for the common goal of better mental health for all.

 

Kate Middleton wears Emilia Wickstead
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton wears Emilia Wickstead

Lovely in lilac! To no surprise of royal watchers, Kate arrive in style. For the occasion, the Duchess wore her fit and flare dress by Emilia Wickstead and favorite nude shoes.

 

Kate, who wore the dress in 2016 during the royal tour of Germany, took a style cue from sister-in-law Meghan Markle and carried a handle bag. The outing was Kate’s second since welcoming her son Prince Louis on April 23, 2018.

 

 

Prince William and Kate Middleton painting
© Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton painting

It was time for William to show off his skills. “No, this is probably how you ruin a picture," the 36-year-old quipped before adding some paint to a low spot on the canvas.

 

Prince William and Kate Middleton joke with painter
© Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton joke with painter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got crafty as they met with Colombian visual artist Dairo Vargas. The artist presented a painting inspired by the summit’s events.

 

Kate, who was deemed the “arty one” by her husband, added a stroke to the canvas. “Where can you hide it,” she joked. With William hilariously adding: “It almost ruined the picture.”

 

William and Kate MOMS workshop
© Twitter

William and Kate MOMS workshop

The royals were all ears as they stopped by a workshop with information about the MOMS Partnership. The US organization works to bring mental health awareness to women.

 

Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

Kate Middleton mental health summit
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton mental health summit

Kate had a friendly handshake for community members working the summit.

 

Prince William mental health summit
© Getty Images

Prince William mental health summit

William had a warm welcome for organizers as well.

 

 

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the friendship bench
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the friendship bench

A friendly end! William and Kate ended their visit with a seat. The duo only had eyes for each other as they sat on the Friendship Bench. In Zimbabwe the seat is used by specially trained grandmothers as a place to support and listen to people with mental health conditions.

 

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries