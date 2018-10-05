View 11 pics | Back to story

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding: everything you need to know
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding: everything you need to know

Princess Eugenie wedding venue and date
Princess Eugenie wedding venue and date

After seven years of love, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are saying “I do.” The 28-year-old royal’s wedding will mark the second wedding from the royal family this year. Scroll ahead for everything we know about the special ceremony.

When and Where!

Just five months after her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle tied the knot – Eugenie and Jack will do the same. The Princess and her fiancé had to pick a date that would work for all for members of the royal family and their schedules.

 

The love birds will make it official on Friday, October 12, keeping up with the royal tradition of marrying on a weekday. Kesington Palace released a statement confirming the date that read: “The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018.”

 

The bride has requested to keep the wedding close to home. Eugenie and Jack will marry in Windsor, where she grew up. As for the venue, it will be pretty familiar to royal watchers around the world.

 

The royal family are heading back to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said “I do” on May 19, 2018.

 

Other royals who have used the venue for their big day are, Peter and Autumn Phillips, 2008, Princess Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, 2005, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex in 1999.

The palace confirmed that following the service there will be a procession out of the Royal Mews and o to part of High Street. After the carriage ride, it will be time for the bride and groom to celebrate during a black-tie reception, thrown by her grandmother the Queen, at the Royal Lodge Windsor.

 

The fun doesn’t stop there. The following day, Eugenie and Jack are said to be planning a afternoon party for their guests. With the help of A-list party planning firm, Bentley’s Entertainment, it is set to be a festival-themed bash.

 

Princess Eugenie wedding will air on TLC
Princess Eugenie wedding will air on TLC

Where to Watch

You may want to wake up early if you want to see these wedding festivities. The Princess announced that starting at 4:25 am EST, her wedding will broadcast on the TLC network. If you can’t wake up that early, the network will run an encore at 7:25am EST.

 

Princess Eugenie wedding guests
Princess Eugenie wedding guests

Guest list

Eugenie and Jack are set to have quite the turn out during their ceremony. Of course the event is all hands on deck for the royal family, meaning watchers can expect to see Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more.

 

As for celebrities, the Princess and the Casamigos ambassador have a few close famous friends. Ed Sheeran, James Blunt, Ellie Goulding and even George and Amal Clooney could turn up for the lavish affair.

Eugenie and Jack’s wedding is coming with a royal price tag! It’s estimate taxpayers are putting up $2 million for the ceremony.

 

As with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, extra police officers and security have been enlisted to keep all aspects of the ceremony safe.

 

Princess Eugenie wedding dress predictions
Princess Eugenie wedding dress predictions

Who will design the dress?

The million-dollar question! Eugenie’s dress designer will not be confirm until the day of the ceremony, but it’s fun to guess. Our sister publication HELLO! asked seven designers to predict which kind of gown the 28-year-old bride will wear.

 

Ines di Santo predicts a stunning ballgown with a demure, high neckline and long sleeves, while Ben de Lisi envisions a sweetheart neckline, a belted waist and three-quarter length sleeves.

 

Jack Brooksbank suit for royal wedding
Jack Brooksbank suit for royal wedding

Groom’s attire

In September, Eugenie and Jack were spotted visiting the very exclusive Savile Row tailor, Huntsman. It was reported that the groom was having his morning suit tailored by the company. The high-profile tailor has made suits for Prince Harry and Colin Firth. It’s more recent claim to fame has been from the Kingsman films.

 

Princess Eugenie wedding ring

Wedding ring

Wedding ring

Of course, all of those details have yet to be released, but royal experts believe they have an idea. In the past, the royal family have used pure Welsh Gold from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolellau. Jack proposed to Eugenie with a ring that resembled her mother’s engagement ring.

 

The jewel features a unique padparadscha sapphire surrounded by ten brilliant-cut diamonds and two pear-cut diamonds.

 

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice
Maid of Honor

Maid of Honor

Nothing has been confirmed, but all eyes are looking at her big sister Princess Beatrice.

 

Page boys and Bridesmaids for the wedding
Bridesmaids and Page Boys

Bridesmaids and Page Boys

Prince George and Princess Charlotte may have another wedding this year! Although details haven’t been confirmed, it is said that children up for consideration are Robbie Williams and Ayda Field’s five-year-old daughter Teddy.

Lord Fredrick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman’s daughter Maud. Olivier de Givenchy and Zoe’s four-year-old son is also in the running.

 

Princess Eugenie wedding flowers
The flower arrangement

The flower arrangement

If Sarah Ferguson’s daughter decides to keep up with tradition, she will have at least one sprig of myrtle in her bouquet. The tradition dates back to 1840, when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert. Myrtle is the is a symbol of matrimony, love and hope.

 

Princess Eugenie says no plastic

No plastic allowed!

No plastic allowed!

 

Eugenie shared that she and Jack have set a new form of rules in their household that will tie over into their wedding. “My whole house is anti-plastic now, and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well,” she shared during her interview with Vogue. 

 

Princess Eugenie future children

Future children royal titles

Future children royal titles

The couple’s children most likely won’t have a royal title like their mother. According to royal expert Marlene Koeing, Eugenie’s children will inherit their father’s title.

 

“A princess can’t pass her rank to her children unless the Sovereign issues a Letters Patent, as George VI did in 1948 a few weeks before Elizabeth gave birth to Charles,” she shared.

 

“If he had not done this, Charles would have been styled as the Earl of Merioneth (his father, the Duke of Edinburgh's second peerage) and Anne would have been the Lady Anne Mountbatten. The kids would have gotten the royal upgrade the moment mom became queen in 1952."

 

