View Galleries
-
Prince Eugenie’s royal wedding: special family detail revealed
New details have been revealed about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s October 12 royal wedding – and fans will no doubt be quick to see the...
-
Princess Eugenie's wedding will be bigger than Harry and Meghan’s and last longer - new details
As excitement builds ahead of Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank, new details have been revealed about plans for the British royal’s...
-
Princess Eugenie is engaged to Jack Brooksbank: See her stunning ring
There’s another royal wedding in the works for 2018! On Monday, January 22, it was announced that Princess Eugenie is engaged to her longtime love...
-
You could be a guest at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding – Find out how!
Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank cordially invite you to their royal wedding! While it was expected to be a private affair, Buckingham...
-
Princess Eugenie took last minute trip just weeks before wedding - full details
The wedding countdown is fully on for Princess Eugenie – but that hasn’t stopped her taking time out to help support a cause close to her heart....