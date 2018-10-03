View 6 pics | Back to story

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit their namesake county: all the best photos

...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off October with a very special royal engagement. The pair visited Sussex – the UK county of the official titles they were granted by Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of their marriage. The Duke and Duchess visited East and West Sussex, starting the day in the quaint city of Chichester. Later in the day they were due to visit Brighton and the coastal town of Peacehaven. Meghan was on elegant form in a bottle green blouse and matching leather skirt By Hugo Boss. She finished off the chic look with a cream coat. Her hair was tied up in her hallmark loose bun.

Click through to see the best photos of Harry and Meghan's fun day out in their namesake county

Dog lover Meghan stoops down to meet a special four-legged well-wisher on her walkabout with Prince Harry.

Fun fact: Meghan is the first woman entitled to use the title the Duchess of Sussex. The only previous Duke of Sussex was married twice, but neither marriages were considered lawful by his father George III.

The Duchess of Sussex charmed the crowds, including these two cute little girls, who had been waiting patiently since early that morning to catch a glimpse of her and Harry.

Prince Harry shakes hands with members of the public, who have brought a flag which commemorated his engagement to Meghan and their marriage.

Ever the gentleman, Harry lends a steadying hand to his wife as she walks over uneven ground in her high heels.

