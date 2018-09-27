View 7 pics | Back to story

Reigning in the Big Apple: We go royal watching in New York City

...
Reigning in the Big Apple: We go royal watching in New York City
You're reading

Reigning in the Big Apple: We go royal watching in New York City

1/7
Ivanka Trump says that she has 'learned so much from Queen Maxima'
Next

Ivanka Trump says that she has 'learned so much from Queen Maxima'
Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania of Jordan

These royals are in a New York State of Mind! We’re used to seeing the royals at various engagements around the globe, but there is one place where they stand out (or maybe blend in) New York. Whether they are in town for an engagement or fun, these royals make the streets city streets a little more regal. Here is a look at Princess Beatrice, Queen Rania and more royals who make a stop in NYC.

 

Queen Rania posed with Anne Hathaway and a host of other leaders during the HeForShe Impact Summit. The mother-of-four gave a touching speech, where she shared the importance of empowering young women around the world.

 

"Empowerment is contagious; I see it lighting up the faces of our youngest girls. It’s what I call ‘the reverse domino effect’: lift up one woman, and she’ll lift up others." 

 

Photo: Instagram/@queenrania 

Queen Maxima, Ivanka Trump

Queen Maxima, Ivanka Trump

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Ivanka Trump posed for a photo during a meeting with the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative in New York City.

 

The first daughter, who has met with Queen twice prior, said that she has looked to her for inspiration: "I have learned a lot from Her Majesty and I hope to learn a lot more."

 

 

Princess Beatrice We Day
© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice We Day

Princess Beatrice of York attended WE Day UN 2018 at Barclays Center. The Queen’s granddaughter attended the celebration in honor of young Americans who give back and spoke from the heart about lessons she had to learn from being in the public eye.

 

"As a young working woman in the public eye I have had to learn some lessons the hard way, but those lessons have taught me to be strong and to never give up." 

 

Prince Haakon of Norway soccer match
© Getty Images

Prince Haakon of Norway soccer match

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway was all smiles as he stood next to Akon and the Prime Minister of Norway, Erma Solberg at the third annual Global Goals World Cup on September 25. The Prince, who was a referee during the all-star match, he shared how others can get involved in philanthropy.

 

"There are many things you can do. The first thing is to get knowledge, to learn about the goals, the work that the UN does," he shared. "Maybe pick out a goal you want to champion. I also think it’s important to work together with others, maybe join an organization, if there’s an NGO you think is doing good work, maybe you can join them. If we join together we can do so much more." 

 

Crown Princess Mary
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary was one of the few royals who traveled to New York City for the UN Summit. On September 24, the Danish royal took the stage during the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit.

 

 

Queen Rania visits CNN

Queen Rania visits CNN

Fashion week may have been over, but Queen Rania brought the style to NYC. The Jordanian royal joined he husband for an appearance at CNN’s headquarters while in town for the UN.

 

Photo: Instagram/@queenrania 

Chiara de Bourbon des deux Siciles and Princess Camilla of Bourbo
© Getty Images

Chiara de Bourbon des deux Siciles and Princess Camilla of Bourbo

Fashion forward! Chiara de Bourbon des deux Siciles and Princess Camilla of Bourbon attended Fashion 4 Development's  First Ladies Luncheon.

 

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries