Meghan Markle's most down-to-earth moments since joining the royal family

Meghan Markle's most down-to-earth moments since joining the royal family
Meghan Markle's most down-to-earth moments since joining the royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shock commuters by taking public transportation!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shock commuters by taking public transportation!
Meghan Markle shuts her own car door
Meghan Markle shuts her own car door

Meghan Markle has always struck a wonderful balance between elegant and down-to-earth. Even as a rising Hollywood starlet, the American beauty appeared to be both sensible and glamorous as she stepped out. Now a part of one of the most traditional and formal families in the world, it’s refreshing to see that not much has changed in Meghan’s demeanor. While she certainly fits the royal bill and abides by most of their protocols, it’s still easy to spot the former Suits star’s down-to-earth nature when she’s out and about – have a look!

 

The door shut that was heard around the world! You may recognize this photo as a trending meme since the moment Meghan opted to shut her own car door immediately sent the Twitterverse abuzz. It happened as she arrived at the Oceana exhibit at the Royal Academy in London on Tuesday, September 26 - her first solo, royal engagement. Looking stunning in a black Givenchy dress, she casually closed the car door herself instead of waiting for a member of her team to do it.

Meghan and Harry play ball
Meghan and Harry play ball

Duke vs. Duchess! Despite her Oscar de la Renta attire, Meghan was game to participate in a fun sports scrimmage with Harry while at the Coach Core awards on Monday, September 24 to help empower young people through athletics. The twosome got down and dirty, facing-off in a rousing “Duke vs Duchess” netball drill.

 

But, that's not all! They further cemented their status as an extremely down-to-earth royal pair by taking a public train to get to the awards ceremony.

Meghan Markle Cookbook Launch at Kensington Palace
Meghan Markle Cookbook Launch at Kensington Palace

The Duchess of Sussex flaunted her handy cooking skills at the Kensington Palace celebration of her cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook. In a sweet moment, one of the chefs set aside a plate of food for her and Harry, to which Meghan rationally responded: "Oh thank you, I'll take that home and have it for dinner." She was also heard trying to get lunch served ASAP, saying: "everyone's just hungry.” 

Meghan Markle wimbledon hat
Meghan Markle wimbledon hat

The Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely stunning as she made her first Wimbledon appearance as a member of the royal family on Saturday, July 14, but did she make a very relatable mistake? Yes, it seems her Maison Michel hat violated Wimbledon's Royal Box dress code.

 

Wimbledon's Royal Box protocol asks that ladies do not take hats into the box as not to "obscure the vision of those seated behind them". The dress code description on Wimbledon's official website reads: "Protocol - dress is smart, suits/jacket and tie, etc. Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them."

 

No doubt, many people would have done the same!

Meghan Markle sweet moment with fan
Meghan Markle sweet moment with fan

Meghan Markle showed off her maternal instincts during her first overseas trip as a newlywed with Prince Harry. The Suits alum got up close and personal as she shared a sweet moment with a three-year-old named Walter while touring Croke Park in Ireland on Wednesday, July 11. 

 

The little boy appeared to fancy the Duchess of Sussex’s hair, as he reached out to stroke her dark locks and even her face. Meghan didn't skip a beat, indulging her young fan by making silly faces.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle wasn't afraid to shake off the formality and make her grandmother-in-law, the Queen, giggle while on a visit to Cheshire. Understandably, Meghan was nervous to receive the rare privilege on June 14. At one point, she was even spotted asking if she or Her Majesty should get into the car first!

Meghan Markle autograph
Meghan Markle autograph

Although most of the population isn't hounded for an autograph or selfie by millions of adoring fans, it's easy to see Meghan's down-to-earth desire to make others happy. In fact, on many ocassions, Doria Ragland's delightful daughter has forgone royal protocol to appease admirers.

 

For example, when her and Harry greeted fans in Cardiff back in January of 2018, Meghan made someone's day by giving them an autograph. While royals are always polite and obliging when meeting members of the public they are not supposed to sign anything. The monarch and her family are unable to write down their signatures for fans due to the risk of it being forged.

 

In this case, Meghan may follow a different set of rules since she was already a celebrity in her own right.

Meghan Markle purse style
Meghan Markle purse style

Meghan did something no other royal has done before - and we loved it! Once her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, the soon-to-be Duchess stepped out with a crossbody bag. Although convenient and stylish for most low-key women, this is not royal-approved accessory. 

Meghan Markle makeup
Meghan Markle makeup

When you really think about it, most outings can be considered down-to-earth for the Duchess as she usually opts to do her own makeup! Of course, royal onlookers tend to note that she doesn't put much on in the first place, generally choosing for a more natural and understated look.

